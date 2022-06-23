ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Springs have attracted the faithful throughout Florida’s history

By Victoria Machado
The Gainesville Sun
The Gainesville Sun
 2 days ago

In a black-and-white photo, church congregants dressed from head to toe in white gather at the edge of water. A man leads a woman by the hand into the water.

Fellow congregants anxiously wait on shore as the woman, also dressed fully in white, embarks on the public ritual of baptism. Before her, a few others are completing total immersion into clear blue waters of North Central Florida, finishing up the process of being saved and restored though the ritual cleansing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IOY30_0gJV9nKO00

This scene plays out in the 1950s on the shores just south of Silver Springs at a place called Paradise Park, the area’s only African American tourist attraction. Paradise Park was a safe haven from steamy Florida summers and a place of refuge from the racially oppressive world that existed just beyond its boundaries — a place with the ability to change, transform and adapt to the circumstances bought to its shores.

During the day, Paradise Park was a place of recreation and respite from the hot Florida sun, but Sundays belonged to the Lord as baptisms repurposed its waters to welcome people into His Kingdom.

Transformation occurred for people and for the spring. Souls were restored and the spring was transformed from a fun-filled place of recreation into a holy font.

Springs have attracted the faithful throughout Florida’s history. Though photographs exist, little has been written about these North Florida baptisms.

Much of what we do know comes from locals. As churches started growing in size and funds, congregations would often install their own baptismal fonts, transferring their sacred ritual from the great outdoors to their home sanctuaries.

Still, the faithful have not completely abandoned baptisms in the springs — reenacting the very custom that Jesus would have undergone at the hands of John the Baptist in a similar outdoor setting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aELz3_0gJV9nKO00

While such an event can be analyzed in several different ways, I return to my own training as a scholar of religion and nature to understand such sacred professions within a natural setting. I have examined water and religion in a variety of contexts throughout our state. On both the east and west coasts of Florida, people from a range of spiritual traditions hold sacred water ceremonies to pray for the health of the water.

On the banks of the St. Johns River, Riverkeepers gather to bless its flow. In the Everglades, indigenous leaders hold sacred prayer walks. In Tarpon Springs, the Greek Orthodox Church hosts an Epiphany cross dive, in which young people plunge into the sea to retrieve a sunken cross. Near Miami, religious practitioners bring offerings to Yoruban Orishas associated with the sea.

Investigate the background of any culture and you will find that water plays a central role. Early Spanish settlers and indigenous populations found North Florida’s water to be sacred — promoting health and youthfulness, ideas that continue today.

Not only does water help create life but, in many cases, following the popular mantra, water is life. The same goes for our beloved springs.

Often when using the springs as a way to cool off, we forget to see these waters for what they are: integral parts of culture, tradition, ritual and life.

Similar to the waters of Paradise Park, the roles of local springs are dynamic and can easily shift and adapt. Springs can transform from summer safe havens to holy waters.

Water to lounge by and float in, to swim and fish in, to grow crops and build buildings with, to quench thirsts with, and yes, water to hold ceremony in. Water is essential to our physical and, in many traditions, to our spiritual health.

Even with such sacred connections, we collectively continue to put local waters at risk through bottling, runoff, pollution, deforestation, overdevelopment and overconsumption. By viewing water as a resource to be used — an expendable commodity to consume, deplete, and trash for the sake of pleasure and so-called progress — we are sacrificing our connection to the past traditions that formed us and the future direction of traditions that will shape us.

Going forward, we need to rethink our relationship with the springs. Drawing from other areas of the state, what changes might arise when we consider water as central to our way of understanding ourselves and the world in which we live?

We have rethought our relationship with water before. For the sake of a sustainable future, it’s time to rethink it again.

Dr. Victoria Machado is a third-generation South Floridian who holds a Ph.D. from the University of Florida, where she focused her studies on religion and nature and Religion in the Americas. Her research explores the intersection of water and faith among Florida’s environmental activists. This column is part of The Sun's Messages from the Springs Heartland series.

Join the conversation

Share your opinions by sending a letter to the editor (up to 200 words) to letters@gainesville.com . Letters must include the writer's full name and city of residence. Additional guidelines for submitting letters and longer guest columns can be found at bit.ly/sunopinionguidelines .


Journalism matters. Your support matters.

Get a digital subscription to the Gainesville Sun. Includes must-see content on Gainesville.com and Gatorsports.com, breaking news and updates on all your devices, and access to the eEdition. Visit www.gainesville.com/subscribenow to sign up.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Springs have attracted the faithful throughout Florida’s history

