ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafollette, TN

LaFollette Library finishes Summer Reading Program

By Wlaf1450
1450wlaf.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The LaFollette Library concluded its Summer Reading Program on Wednesday morning with awards, prizes and a pizza party. According to Librarian Nancy Green, this year’s Summer program was well...

1450wlaf.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1450wlaf.com

Take a live look at Downtown La Follette on demand

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Thanks to the genius of Todd Overbay and the late Frank Payne, the WLAF – Ben Rogers Building Camera is a reality and is now showing you live looks of Downtown La Follette. Terry’s Pharmacy is the sponsor for the WLAF – Ben Rogers Building Camera. Call 423.562.1450 or email jim@1450wlaf.com about showcasing your business on the new cam shot.
LAFOLLETTE, TN
1450wlaf.com

June 25, 2022

TOP PHOTO: Today is Kathy Walker’s birthday. LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Amy Huckaby celebrates her mother Kathy today on her special birthday. Happy Birthday to you, Kathy Walker!
LAFOLLETTE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Sheriff Robbie Goins welcomes everyone to his Friday night rally

LAFOLLETTE, TN (PAID AD ON WLAF) – The public is invited to Sheriff Robbie Goins Friday night rally at his headquarters in Downtown La Follette next to Community Trust Bank. All the fun begins at 6 pm at 201 West Central Avenue. Enjoy some good country cooking; beans-n-greens along...
LAFOLLETTE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Amy’s mom has reached that magical age we never leave; 39

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Amy Huckaby celebrates her mother Kathy today on her special birthday. Happy Birthday to you, Kathy Walker!. It just so happens that Kathy is even this week’s WLAF – Charley’s Pizza dinner winner. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 06/25/2022-6AM)
LAFOLLETTE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
Lafollette, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Lafollette, TN
1450wlaf.com

Tennessee Right to Life PAC Endorses Powers

NASHVILLE, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – Based on Record of Shared Commitment and Dedication to Pro-Life Cause, the state’s oldest and largest pro-life organization has endorsed Rep. Dennis Powers for TN House District 36 representing Campbell, Union and Claiborne counties. Citing Powers’ demonstrated commitment to defending all of Tennessee’s vulnerable unborn children, the organization underscored their support.
TENNESSEE STATE
1450wlaf.com

Cost of living raises coming to City of LaFollette employees

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Yesterday afternoon, the LaFollette City Council met to discuss the budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year. One of the more notable items that had increased in the budget was the cost of fuel. In the fiscal year 2021, the City spent $133,356. They are projected to spend $227,500 for the fiscal year 2022, and the proposed amount for the fiscal year 2023 is $463,000. This is a $151,000 increase from the proposed amount in 2022. Another notable item on the budget was seasonal supplies, candy. In 2021, the budget reflected $748, 2022 projected $6,500 and the proposed amount for 2023 is $6,000.
LAFOLLETTE, TN
1450wlaf.com

One person dies from injuries in south La Follette wreck

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – One person died late Friday afternoon from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle accident in south La Follette according to reports from the La Follette Police Department. LPD Sergeant Homer Herrell describes that the man behind the wheel, 30-year old Jack Anthony Wallace of Jacksboro, was...
LAFOLLETTE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy