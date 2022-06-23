LaFollette Library finishes Summer Reading Program

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Yesterday afternoon, the LaFollette City Council met to discuss the budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year. One of the more notable items that had increased in the budget was the cost of fuel. In the fiscal year 2021, the City spent $133,356. They are projected to spend $227,500 for the fiscal year 2022, and the proposed amount for the fiscal year 2023 is $463,000. This is a $151,000 increase from the proposed amount in 2022. Another notable item on the budget was seasonal supplies, candy. In 2021, the budget reflected $748, 2022 projected $6,500 and the proposed amount for 2023 is $6,000.

