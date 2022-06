It is a long established fact that the venture capital industry is continuing to struggle with racial diversity. Women and businesses owned by people of color are far behind in accessing capital to fund their startups and small businesses. TechTown Detroit is taking the lead through its Catalyst Angel Program to train accredited investors, including successful founders, executives and high-net-worth individuals, on how to become angel investors. The drive to increase the number of Black, Latinx and women investors correlates directly with the broader rise in the number of people investing in startups led by women and people of color.

