Beer workers in the Delaware Valley have reached a deal that will see their wages increase and their week-long strike end with only days before the 4th of July holiday. The 3,100 members of Teamsters Local 830 voted on a new four-year contract that will see them get a 10.5% wage increase in the first year, plus additional increases each following year, the union announced Saturday.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO