Cooper, TX— Cooper Lake State Park is a “cool” place to visit in July! The sun, white sands, the water, educational programs, and so much more await you at your Texas State Park. The park has again added white sand to both our swimming beaches, South Sulphur & Doctors Creek. This soft white sand will transport you to a more tropical setting. Our sand is perfect for building sandcastles or planting your beach umbrella for a day of swimming and relaxing fun.

COOPER, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO