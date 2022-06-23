ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dravec and Tayev

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis page contains information on defeating the final boss duo of Diablo Immortal's Frozen Tundra, Dravec and Tayev. This boss pair is the finale of the questline in the Frozen Tundra, after successfully entering the realm of the dead and opening the door leading to the inner sanctum where Dravec has...

Minecraft Wiki Guide

Minecraft's Sword is a tool specifically designed to kill Mobs: while it doesn't have the highest damage output of the tools, it's one of the fastest. It can be crafted using Wooden Planks, Cobblestone, Iron, Gold and Diamond. If you have a Smithing Table, you can combine a Diamond Sword with a Netherite Ingot to make a Netherite Sword, which has more damage and durability.
Outriders Worldslayer Video Review

Outriders Worldslayer reviewed by Travis Northup on PC, also available on PlayStation and Xbox. Outriders Worldslayer is an enjoyable but unambitious expansion that improves the endgame while falling short in many of the same areas as the base game before it. The story is still pretty lackluster, most boss fights are irritating slogs, and even with the added endgame grind there isn't a ton of content to chew on, but most of what's been added is at least ton of fun. The improved options with Pax Points, Ascension Points, and Apocalypse items are a stat-obsessed player's dream and had me tweaking my build for maximum devastation, and the Trial of Tarya Gratar endgame dungeon is challenging and memorable if also a bit repetitive. Still, getting another chance to run amok on Enoch was time well spent.
Valkyrie Geirdiful

Valkyrie Geirdiful is one of the nine Valkyries you can fight as an optional boss in God of War. Valkyrie Geirdiful is located in one of Odin's Hidden Chambers located in the Foothills, along the path towards the Base of the Mountain. In this guide, you will learn everything you need to know about finding and defeating Valkyrie Geirdiful in God of War (2018).
Valkyrie Rota

Valkyrie Rota is one of the nine Valkyries you can face as an optional boss fight in God of War. Valkyrie Rota can be found imprisoned in one of the Hidden Chambers of Odin, located in the realm of Helheim behind a red sap wall - which only Atreus can dispel. In this guide, you will learn everything you need to know about finding and defeating Valkyrie Rota in God of War (2018).
Avatar: Reckoning - Official Trailer

Check out the trailer for Avatar: Reckoning, an upcoming free-to-play RPG shooter based on the blockbuster movie, Avatar. Here's a teaser for the new mobile game, in which players will embark on an adventure set on Pandora, featuring a brief look at the world and creatures, characters, and some mechs in action. Developed by Archosaur Games and published by Tencent Games, Avatar: Reckoning aims to release in 2023 on mobile platforms.
Cocoa Beans

Cocoa Beans can be used as a food ingredient and to craft items in Minecraft. They only spawn in one specific biome in-game. In this IGN guide, we'll detail everything you'll need to know about Cocoa Beans with information on where they spawn, and what you can craft with them.
Tool Blocks

Minecraft's Tool Blocks are a category of Tools. As the name implies, they are Blocks that can be crafted and/or interacted with to perform specific tasks or functions. These can range from a Bed to sleep in, a Chest to store things, or a Furnace to smelt metals into ores, and many more besides!
HARVESTELLA - Official Announcement Trailer

Check out the announcement trailer for HARVESTELLA, a brand-new RPG simulation from Square Enix! Features changing seasons, an open world, crop tending and more, as you fight to answer the mystery of the season of death, Quietus. HARVESTELLA is launching for Steam and Nintendo Switch consoles on November 4th, 2022.
How to Watch IGN's LGBTQIA2+ Pride 2022 Livestream

It’s Pride Month; the time of year where we commemorate the history and achievements of the LGBTQIA2+ community. As a continuation of our annual tradition, we’re excited to be celebrating with our own LGBTQIA2+ Pride livestream again this year!. We're participating in Tiltify's #UnifiedForPride campaign, not only to...
Overwatch 2 To Be The Only Overwatch Title in Existence

Overwatch 2 is a highly anticipated multiplayer shooter and a sequel to one of the top franchises out there. The game has received high ratings through the beta testing and also garnered a massive amount of live viewers during the first beta livestream of the title. Thanks to the latest Xbox Bethesda Games Showcase event, the players have a release date for this title. Overwatch 2 is set to release for all platforms on October 4, 2022.
Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak - Official 'A Kingdom's Savior' Trailer

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak arrives on Nintendo Switch and Steam on June 30, 2022. Set sail for Elgado and check out the roadmap for upcoming expansion. A free title update featuring the Seething Bazelgeuse is on the way this August, with more updates coming in Fall and Winter 2022, as well as 2023.
Yoto Hime Build Guide and Tips

Learn the best way to use Yoto Hime in Naraka: Bladepoint with this Yoto Hime build guide. Yoto Hime is entirely focused on dealing damage, with few support options in her skills, and your build should reflect that by increasing her DPS potential and making it easier to use her skills.
Solarus the Immaculate Location and Guide

In V Rising, V Blood Bosses are powerful enemies who reward you with unique items and abilities such as Vampiric Powers, structure blueprints, and crafting recipes. In this guide, you'll find everything you need to know about finding and defeating the V Blood Boss Solarus the Immaculate, including where to locate him, strategies against him, and the rewards you get for beating him.
Full Espinas Hunt with Capcom Commentary - Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Hungry for more Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak gameplay after the June Nintendo Direct? Get a first look at extended gameplay of a full Espinas hunt in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak with expert commentary by Capcom's Monster Hunter Community Manager, Jonno Stanton. IGN Deputy Reviews Editor Tom Marks joins Jonno on the hunt for Espinas, a Monster Hunter Frontier flying wyvern coming to the west for the first time in Sunbreak. As the hunt unfolds in the reimagined Jungle locale, Jonno and Tom showcase new Hunting Horn and Insect Glaive moves while discussing Espinas and the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak expansion in depth. This Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak expansion gameplay was captured on a PC, but Sunbreak is out on both PC and the Nintendo Switch on June 30, 2022.
Lorelei and the Laser Eyes - Official Reveal Trailer

Watch the trailer for surreal puzzle mystery game, Lorelei and the Laser Eyes. The puzzle adventure game is coming to consoles first on Nintendo Switch in 2023. Developed by Simogo and published by Annapurna Interactive, it's available to wishlist on Steam now.
Persona Series - Official Announcement Trailer

Persona 5 Royal, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 3 Portable are coming to Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Steam, and Nintendo Switch. Persona 5 Royal releases October 21, 2021.
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope Blasts Off This October

During today’s Nintendo Direct, we got several more details about Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, including a release date for the tactical sequel to Nintendo and Ubisoft’s unusual collaboration: October 20, 2022. But we also learned a bit more today about Sparks of Hope, notably that it...
