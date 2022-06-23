ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

Business owners say metro county’s lack of urgency in fixing bridge is costing them money

By Ashli Lincoln, WSB-TV
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KLpFN_0gJUt4DO00

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Business owners in DeKalb County are fed up and frustrated with the time it has taken to fix an intersection they say has taken the county two years to fix.

“This is just awful,” neighbor Debbie Jackson said.

Business owners and residents living near Cedar Grove Road say they’ve been waiting two years for the county to deliver a repaired road.

“There’s no progress, if you’re going to shut it down fix it,” Jackson said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2 investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln found the county was required to close the bridge in March of 2020 after the Georgia Department of Transportation found the road to be unsafe for cars and the many 18-wheelers traveling in this area.

But residents say the closing has led to an increase in big rig traffic in residential zones.

“I know some of the residents in this area are definitely plagued by the trucks, the traffic, the noise, not to mention it’s tearing up our streets,” Jackson said.

“I’ve lost over $100,000 a year in revenue because of that bridge is closed,” business owner Albert Wilson said.

Wilson owns the Conley Package Store where the road closure is at his front door.

“Sometimes they block my customers entering the business because they have to make a turnaround,” Wilson said.

So why the delay?

Channel 2 reached out to Dekalb County where we learned the board approved $4.1 million in lost funds for the new bridge and a contracted company was hired to start design and construction in March of last year.

“This is very inconvenient,” Jackson said.

The county says this isn’t their typical bridge repair, I found out this bridge that we’re standing on has a sewer line, a gas line, fiber optic cables, and an active railroad all running up underneath the bridge.

“This is a major throughway to 285, 675, 75,85,” Jackson said.

Because of the utility lines under the bridge, steps to reroute the lines are underway. Because of the active railroad, they’re in what they are describing as extensive coordination with Norfolk Southern Railroad over construction logistics.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Once over those hurdles, a 2024 completion date is expected.

“It’s very frustrating,” Wilson said.

IN OTHER NEWS:

LaGrange Mall Theft Two men visited The Treasure Box on Saturday and stole $20,000 in jewelry. LaGrange Police are asking anyone who know of the men's whereabouts to contact them.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Related
fox5atlanta.com

DeKalb County neighborhood residents frustrated over rental home

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - An Atlanta-based start up is stirring up quite a bit of trouble for residents in one DeKalb County neighborhood, who say their former neighbor’s home is now being used as an illegal rooming house. Residents who live next door to one of hundreds of Padsplit rentals around the metro area told Fox 5 it’s been a nightmare experience.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dekalb County, GA
Business
Dekalb County, GA
Government
County
Dekalb County, GA
Local
Georgia Business
Local
Georgia Government
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Feds bust recycler anew for “inexcusable” safety violations

A local recycling company has once again exposed workers to dangerous chemicals without warning them of the risks, according to federal workplace inspectors. For the third time since 2019, the Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited TAV Holdings in southwest Atlanta for failing to provide employees with sufficient protection from chemical substances and other hazards.
ATLANTA, GA
WMAZ

Here's how running on fumes can damage your vehicle

ATLANTA — Automobile mechanics say drivers are putting their vehicles at risk by trying to squeeze every drop out of a tank of gas. At the QT on Sidney Marcus Boulevard, Woodland Ducatell admits he often drives on less than a quarter tank while looking for the cheapest gasoline he can find. Sometimes he allows the red light to flash on his dashboard telling him he’s dropped dangerously close to empty.
ATLANTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Drowning victim recovered from Lake Lanier in Forsyth County

Multiple agencies worked together Friday afternoon to recover a man's body from Lake Lanier at Van's Tavern Park in Forsyth County. Forsyth County Fire Division Chief Jason Shivers said a Forsyth County diver recovered the man's body from about 35 feet of water at about 1 p.m. Crews were first dispatched to the scene shortly after 12 p.m.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Owner#Channel 2#The Conley Package Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Monroe Local News

Breaking: Crews respond to overnight fire at the landfill in Monroe

WALTON COUNTY, GA (June 23, 2022) – Walton County Fire Rescue responded to a fire at the Waste Management C & D landfill at 75 Hwy 78 in Monroe, near the Walton-Oconee county line. “The fire was reported at 12:37 am by a passerby. Fire department personnel conducted fire...
MONROE, GA
valdostatoday.com

Shoe company reinvests in existing Georgia facility

ATLANTA – A Georgia-based shoe company plans to reinvest into an existing facility that will create about 340 new jobs. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that Okabashi Brands Inc., a Georgia-based shoe company, will create approximately 340 new jobs as they reinvest in their existing facility in Gwinnett County and grow.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Report: Georgia power plants some of the 'dirtiest' in the country

EUHARLEE, Ga. - A report reveals Georgia is home to three of the nation's 100 dirtiest power plants. According to the report from the Atlanta-based nonprofit Environment Georgia, the 10 dirtiest power plants in the Peach State release 36 million metric tons of emissions each year - equivalent to 7.7 million cars on the road annually.
GEORGIA STATE
nomadlawyer.org

Alpharetta: Top 7 Places to Visit in Alpharetta, Georgia

Two MARTA buses run through Alpharetta to get you downtown. Windward Park and Ride - Three MARTA buses operate between the North Springs MARTA Station and the end of red rail line. Mansell Road Park and Rider: Two MARTA buses pick commuters up at the lot, bus 85 and 140. They travel to and fro the North Springs MARTA Station on red rail.
ALPHARETTA, GA
northgwinnettvoice.com

Train collides with tractor trailer truck at main Suwanee railroad crossing

A Norfolk Southern train collided with a tractor trailer truck in Suwanee at the Suwanee Dam Road and Main Street railroad crossing. The crossing in the main railroad crossing in the city of Suwanee as it is near where Suwanee Dam Road crosses Buford Highway. The collision happened at approximately...
SUWANEE, GA
WSB Radio

Costco sued over alleged chicken mistreatment

SEATTLE — Wholesale behemoth Costco has been sued by animal rights groups over alleged mistreatment of chickens it raised and sold as $4.99 rotisserie-grilled chickens. Legal Impact for Chickens, a “litigation nonprofit dedicated to making factory-farm cruelty a liability,” filed the lawsuit with Animal Law Offices on behalf of two Costco shareholders, Food & Wine reported.
SEATTLE, WA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
38K+
Followers
77K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy