The officials are turning out the be a major part of the story of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final between the Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning. Even before Nazem Kadri's massive overtime goal in game four in which Colorado appeared to have too many men on the ice (Note: it looked as though Tampa Bay did as well), there were debates over calls and non-calls all over social media. Cale Makar of the Avalanche let the referees have it during game 5 over what he felt was a non-call.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO