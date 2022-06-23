ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foster a Pet Month

By April Martinez
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMake a homeless pets’ next chapter one filled with love and hope. June marks National Foster a Pet month, and, truly, any time is a great time to save the life of a homeless pet by fostering. Across the nation, animal shelters are in the midst of a sustained period of...

Catching the Eye

This waterfront contemporary in Kingsmill provides more than a splash of continental style to a Colonial town. Dr. Mira Dunn couldn’t figure out why she hadn’t seen the female duck that frequented the water behind her estate home in Williamsburg’s Kingsmill resort community this spring. Then, one day in June, the duck made a sudden appearance. As Dunn prepared to enter the house, she heard a splash in the swimming pool. Moments later, she recalls, the duck “got out of the pool and came running toward me,” as if recognizing an old friend. “She walked up the outside steps with me to the kitchen and, after getting some bread, she flew away.” An hour later, the bird made a return appearance. Dunn was looking out her kitchen windows when she saw the duck waddling up the stairs, followed by three little ducklings. “It was quite touching to see that she trusted me so much, to bring her babies to my door.”
Three New Tenants Headed To The Marketplace At Tech Center In Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS-Three new stores will soon open in the Marketplace at Tech Center shopping center in the Oyster Point area of Newport News. Construction is underway at the site of the former Stein Mart located at 12080 Jefferson Ave. next to Ulta Beauty in the shopping center. Three new businesses will take up space there once renovations are complete.
Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Massimo Zanetti Beverage USA to Expand in Virginia, Creating 79 New Jobs

~International coffee company to invest $29.1 million to consolidate operations at its facility in the City of Suffolk ~. RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Massimo Zanetti Beverage USA (MZB-USA), one of the largest vertically integrated coffee companies in North America and the North American operating unit of the Italy-based global coffee roaster and marketer Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group, will invest $29.1 million to consolidate and expand operations at its roasting facility in the City of Suffolk. Virginia successfully competed with New Jersey for the project, which will create 79 new jobs.
Missing Virginia teen girl vanished ‘against her will’: police

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 16-year-old girl who they believe is “gone against her will.”. According to police, Dulce Gomez was last seen around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday taking trash out to the garbage bin at an apartment complex on the 3500 block of Meadowdale Boulevard.
The Tragic Life of Notable Virginian Edgar Allan Poe

Most people visiting the State Capitol building in Richmond, Virginia are drawn to the huge equestrian statue of George Washington, which sits above a circle of other famous Virginia Revolutionary war heroes including Thomas Jefferson, Patrick Henry, and John Marshall. But just 100 feet away, fittingly in the dark shadow...
Attempt To Locate Stolen Motorcycle and Trailer

Between the dates of 06/03/2022 and 06/11/2022, an unknown person(s) entered the victim’s yard at the 1900 block of Fine Street and took a black in color 2021 Arising 12’ enclosed trailer. Inside the trailer was the victims 1999 Harley Davidson FXDWG motorcycle. Police are asking anyone with...
Inside James Fort: The Powhatan Indians

The archaeology from inside the fort site offers evidence that local Native tribes were frequent visitors during the earliest years of the settlement. Join Daniel Firehawk Abbott of the Nanticoke people from Maryland’s Eastern Shore to learn about the material culture and lifeways of the Tidewater Algonquians as well as their interactions with the settlers of Jamestown. After spending time with Daniel, be sure to visit the Archaearium to see Native American artifacts recovered from James Fort in the exhibit entitled “The World of Pocahontas.”
Nuclear-powered attack submarine to be commissioned at Naval Station Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — A proud day for the Navy and Hampton Roads shipbuilders is at hand this weekend. The nation's newest nuclear-powered attack submarine will be commissioned at Naval Station Norfolk and will officially join the fleet. When she is commissioned on Saturday, USS Montana will become the Navy's...
