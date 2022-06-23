Foster a Pet Month

This waterfront contemporary in Kingsmill provides more than a splash of continental style to a Colonial town. Dr. Mira Dunn couldn’t figure out why she hadn’t seen the female duck that frequented the water behind her estate home in Williamsburg’s Kingsmill resort community this spring. Then, one day in June, the duck made a sudden appearance. As Dunn prepared to enter the house, she heard a splash in the swimming pool. Moments later, she recalls, the duck “got out of the pool and came running toward me,” as if recognizing an old friend. “She walked up the outside steps with me to the kitchen and, after getting some bread, she flew away.” An hour later, the bird made a return appearance. Dunn was looking out her kitchen windows when she saw the duck waddling up the stairs, followed by three little ducklings. “It was quite touching to see that she trusted me so much, to bring her babies to my door.”

WILLIAMSBURG, VA ・ 22 HOURS AGO