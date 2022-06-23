ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Google engineer warns new AI robot has come to life

 4 days ago

Jun. 23, 2022 - 04:57 - Blake Lemoine tells...

Danny Clem
2d ago

Skynet Became Aware! The scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should! The Phones Will Ring to Tell of Its Coming!

