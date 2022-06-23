ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethtown, NC

Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1whw8d_0gJUdSUz00

The Community Calendar is for Bladen County events only and is a free service for the community. All items subject to change; meetings may be via internet. All event listings should be sent by email to news@bladenjournal.com — no phone calls, please.

***

June 25

• The Men & Women United for Youth & Families will hold a Community Fun Day at the Ranson Activity Center, located at 2694 General Howe Hwy. in Riegelwood from noon to 4:30 p.m. There will be games, face-painting, music, dancing, basketball and more. All proceeds go toward college scholarships. For information, call Ricky Graham at 910-297-8178.

• A candlelight vigil will be held at the Bladenboro Historical Building starting at 10 a.m. to raise awareness of fentanyl poisoning. Will last until after dark. Those attending are asked to wear red or purple and bring a candle. There will be Christian music, singers, recovery groups and more.

June 28

• The Bladen Community College Board of Trustees regular monthly meeting has been scheduled for 6 p.m. in the John Darrell Page Student Resource Center (Building No. 7). For more information, contact Melissa Hester at 910-879-5502.

June 30

• Bladen County Senior Center, 608 McLeod St. in Elizabethtown, will host a Wills and Powers of Attorney Clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those who attend will be screened for eligibility. Be sure to bring contact information for those you want to serve as executor of a will or to have power of attorney.

July 1-6

• The downtown Elizabethtown merchants will host a sidewalk sale during regular business hours.

July 4

INDEPENDENCE DAY

• Fireworks will be held at Goldston’s Beach in White Lake starting at 9 p.m.

• Fireworks will be held at Bay Tree Lakes starting after 8:30 p.m.

July 9

• Cardboard boat races will be held at Camp Clearwater in White Lake. Open to the public.

• A Community Fun Day presented by former East Bladen High football star Larrell Murchison, now with Tennessee Titans, will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Elizabethtown Middle School. There will be special guests from the NFL, a car show, vendors and more.

July 11 through Aug. 5

• Baden County Public Library’s three branches will host the Bizzy Bus Summer Reading Program with the theme of “Oceans of Possibilities.” The event will take place at Bridger Memorial Public Library on Mondays at 3 p.m.; at Clarkton Public Library on Tuesdays at 3 p.m.; and at the Elizabethtown branch on Thursdays at 3 p.m.

July 16

• A Community Prayer Service will be held at the Bladen County Courthouse lawn starting at noon.

Aug. 6

• The 2022 Kids Gala will be hosted by Lu Mil Vineyard in Dublin from 6 to 9:30 p.m. for ages 3 through 10. Tickets are $30 per child and are available through Eventbrite

Aug. 26-27

• The Grand Regal at Goldston’s Beach Music Festival will be held at Goldston’s Breach in White Lake.

Sept. 5

LABOR DAY

Sept. 10

• The Dublin Peanut Festival Pageant will be held in the Bladen Community College Auditorium at 7 p.m.

Sept. 11

• The White Lake Fall International and Sprint will be held. For information, go to www.setupevents.com/nc-tri

Sept. 17

• The 30th Dublin Peanut Festival will be held at Dublin Primary School.

Sept. 24

• A food truck rodeo will be held at Camp Clearwater in White Lake.

Oct. 1

• Oktoberfest will be held at Camp Clearwayer in White Lake.

Oct. 8

• The N.C. Grape Festival will be held at Lu Mil Vineyard in Dublin. For information, go to www.lumilvineyard.com

Oct. 29

• The Beast of Bladenboro festival will be held in downtown Bladenboro. There will be live music, costume contest, food trucks, craft vendors and more. Sponsored by the Boost the ‘Boro Committee. For information, go to www.boosttheboro.org/

Nov. 4-5

•Pork & Beats Festival at the Cape Fear Farmers Market in downtown Elizabethtown. For information, go to www.elizabethtownnc.org

ONGOING

• If you love arts and crafts, photography, etc., please contact Torie Nealy, curator for Bladenboro visual arts council — a product of Bladenboro Historical Society — at vgnealy94@gmail.com to display your works, join the council, become an art club member or to participate in fun events that will be planned in the near future. This is a nonprofit organization. Any donations to the visual arts council will be greatly appreciated.

Comments / 0

Related
Bladen Journal

Activitiesguide nowavailable

ELIZABETHTOWN — A new guide containing activities and sites to see throughout the area has been produced by the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce and is now available in several locations. According to the Chamber’s Executive Director Terri Dennison, the guide is meant to provide information for residents...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
Bladen Journal

Second annual Juneteenth celebration held

ELIZABETHTOWN — On June 19, 1865, enslaved African-Americans in Texas were told they were free. African Americans in the United States began and continue to celebrate the day, which is now a federal holiday. The day was first recognized as a federal holiday in June 2021, when President Joe...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
Bladen Journal

We saw you recently …

… at a work site off Prospect Street in Elizabethtown. The new ‘We saw you recently …’ photo will appear on this page whenever possible. If you’d like to have a copy of the photo emailed to you, just send an email to cvincent@bladenjournal.com and request it — you could win a free one-month subscription or extension to the Bladen Journal.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elizabethtown, NC
County
Bladen County, NC
Elizabethtown, NC
Government
City
Goldston, NC
Bladen County, NC
Government
City
Dublin, NC
Bladenboro, NC
Government
City
Bladenboro, NC
Bladen Journal

Getting sworn in

Bladen County Clerk Maria Edwards administered the oath of office to Bladen County Tax Assessor Renee Davis on Monday night during the regular Board of Commissioners meeting.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Bladen Journal

Dublin residents told to boil water

DUBLIN — Residents in the town of Dublin are being told to boil their water after a water main break on Thursday. The town has issued a boil water advisory for all water used for human consumption — including all water coming from the tap that will be used for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, making ice and washing hands.
DUBLIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts And Crafts#Music Festival#Beach Music#Arts Council#Christian
Bladen Journal

School district remains busy in the summer

ELIZABETHTOWN — The 2021-22 school year may have recently ended, but there is still a lot happening at Bladen County Schools. The district’s Summer Feeding Program kicked off Monday. This program provides breakfast and lunch at no cost to any Bladen County youth from up to 18 years old. Between Monday and June 30, meals are available at East Bladen High School, West Bladen High School, Elizabethtown Primary School and Dublin Primary School. Breakfast is served from 8 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meals are available Monday through Thursday and must be eaten on-site.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Bladen Journal

Town considers $1.8M budget ROWLAND — The door was open Tuesday during the Rowla
ROWLAND, NC
Bladen Journal

Wildcat Rescue seeks volunteers for upcoming events

FAIR BLUFF – Shizzy’s Wildcat Rescue is a 501c (3) non- profit animal rescue organization building a 56-acre sanctuary for abused and abandoned exotic animals, located in Fair Bluff and is need of volunteers to assist with perimeter fencing installation and miscellaneous construction on Saturdays, June 25, July 9 and July 23, at 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.
FAIR BLUFF, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Arts
Bladen Journal

Traffic checking station leads to drug arrest

ELIZABETHTOWN — A traffic checking station setup on Tuesday resulted in the arrest of one man on drug charges. According to information from the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, the Community Impact Team was conducting the traffic checking station on Hwy. 41 near the Robeson County line. “A vehicle...
Bladen Journal

God’s unconditional Love imprinted by my father’s

When I was a little girl growing up in Kinston, a pine, hand-carpentered, pie safe stood in our cotton mill kitchen, the single cabinet. Though called a pie safe, its shelves held just our dishes and water and tea glasses; and the two small drawers underneath the four shelves were used for our forks, knives, and spoons, can opener, and ice pick, and we called it, simply, the safe. Pies, and other foods, were stored inside the ice box and above the stovetop in the stove warmers.
KINSTON, NC
Bladen Journal

Foxglove Garden Club gets garden tips

ELIZABETHTOWN — Recently, the Elizabethtown Foxglove Garden Club learned container gardening tips from Lynn Marshburn, the Agribusiness Technology Instructor at Bladen Community College. Around 15 club members were present for the quarterly meeting held on the BCC campus. The president of the club, Cathy Gantz, welcomed everyone to the...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
Bladen Journal

Bladen Journal

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
549K+
Views
ABOUT

Bladen Journal

 https://www.bladenjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy