ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Championship fixtures 2022-23 – promotion hopefuls handed tough starts

By Phil Leake
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OKuAm_0gJUcOFW00

The Championship fixture schedule was announced on Thursday morning ahead of a marathon season.

The 2022-23 campaign will run from July 30 to May 29, with a short break in November and December for the World Cup.

Here, the PA news agency has identified some notable runs using an aggregation of leading bookmakers’ odds.

Hornets stung by early fixtures

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FKjZy_0gJUcOFW00

New Watford boss Rob Edwards will face a test of his credentials straight away, based on his side’s opening three fixtures.

The Hornets face last year’s play-off semi-finalists Sheffield United on the opening day, before a trip to West Brom and a home game against Vincent Kompany’s Burnley.

Several other clubs expected to fight it out for promotion, according to pre-season odds, have been handed daunting starts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n3tmP_0gJUcOFW00

Steve Bruce’s Baggies travel to Middlesbrough for their first game before hosting Watford, while Boro follow up with tricky-looking games against QPR and the Blades.

Burnley, whose relegation from the Premier League was confirmed on last season’s final day, open up with a trip to Huddersfield, who were runners-up in May’s play-off final.

Canaries to sing with favourable start

Dean Smith’s Norwich do not play anyone expected to finish in the top six until mid-September.

The Canaries are the bookmakers’ favourites for the Championship title, having been promoted in three of their last five seasons in the English second tier, including winning the title in their previous two campaigns.

With their rivals facing tricky fixture runs in July and August, former Villa boss Smith will fancy his chances of repeating that success.

Huddersfield to fall away in spring?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DAhsZ_0gJUcOFW00

The Terriers narrowly missed out on a place in the Premier League in May but face a difficult task of matching last season’s exploits.

Carlos Corberan’s side have been handed an exhausting schedule in March and April, facing all six promotion favourites in 12 games spread across just two months.

Gentle start for relegation candidates

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gs7XI_0gJUcOFW00

The four least-fancied clubs, based on pre-season odds, have been handed the chance to start well and avoid any relegation trouble.

Rotherham, Reading, Birmingham and Bristol City will all face at least two of the predicted bottom seven in their opening six matches.

Only Paul Ince’s Royals and Lee Bowyer’s Blues face one of the clubs expected to challenge for promotion during this run.

Rotherham and Bristol City’s gentle starts are offset by difficult run-ins.

The Millers, promoted automatically from League One last season, and the Robins are each up against four of the six promotion favourites in their final seven fixtures.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Draw made for Papa John's Trophy group stage

The draw has been made for the group stage of this season's Papa John's Trophy, with teams split into northern and southern groups and 16 Premier League under-21 sides again involved. In the northern section, Everton have been drawn with Harrogate Town, Hartlepool United and Morecambe, while Leeds face Bolton...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Bruce
Person
Lee Bowyer
Person
Dean Smith
Person
Vincent Kompany
Person
Paul Ince
SkySports

Sarina Wiegman: England manager plays down her side's comprehensive win over Netherlands at Elland Road

England manager Sarina Wiegman played down the importance of her side's comprehensive 5-1 win over the Netherlands in terms of their European Championships credentials. A message was sent out by the Lionesses to the rest of Europe after the reigning Euros champions were dispatched by Wiegman's side - with substitute Beth Mead scoring twice and Lauren Hemp scoring and registering two assists at Elland Road.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sheffield United#Hornets#West Brom#Burnley#Boro#Qpr#The Premier League
Yardbarker

Newcastle United and Aston Villa in mix to sign Serie A-winning defender

However, while the Magpies’ recruitment team work tirelessly to get a deal for Botman across the line, the club may have already identified the perfect partner for the 22-year-old centre-back. According to a recent report from radio station ‘Radiosei’ (as relayed by Lazio Sia Monoi), the Toon are prepared...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sheffield United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Bournemouth lure free agent Joe Rothwell on a four-year deal less than six months after failing to sign him from Blackburn on deadline day as the Cherries continue to bolster the squad ahead of their Premier League return

Bournemouth have completed the signing of midfielder Joe Rothwell on a four-year deal. The 27-year-old makes the move down south following the expiry of his contract at Blackburn Rovers. He becomes Bournemouth's second signing of the summer following the arrival of Ryan Fredericks. The Cherries initially tried to sign the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Blackpool Away First Up For Reading In 2022/23

Reading have learned their Championship 2022/23 fixtures, and the first one’s a cracker. The Royals have been handed an opening-day trip to Blackpool, giving fans the chance for a trip to the seaside on the weekend of July 30. While that’s a week earlier than the season usually starts (due to the winter World Cup), it does allow for an extra summery away day.
SOCCER
The Guardian

Crawley Town’s official magic beans

When Wagmi United took over League Two side Crawley Town, The Fiver knew this day would eventually come. Specifically the tumbleweed day during the off-season when there was so little in the way of other football news to report, that we’d have nothing else to write about other than the NFTs in which the American investment group, headed by crypto-bros Preston Johnson and co-founder Eben Smith deal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Nottingham Forest sign Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi for club-record fee

Nottingham Forest have stepped up their preparations for a first Premier League season since 1999 with the signing of Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi.The 24-year-old moves to the City Ground from Bundesliga side Union Berlin on a five-year deal for a club-record fee reported to be around £17million.Awoniyi, who scored 20 goals in 43 games in all competitions in his last season in Germany, becomes Forest’s first senior signing since gaining promotion back to the Premier League.Welcome to Nottingham Forest, Taiwo Awoniyi. ✍️🌳🔴 #NFFC #PL— Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) June 25, 2022Forest head coach Steve Cooper said: “There’s been a lot...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Joe Allen: Stoke City midfielder to leave at end of contract

Wales midfielder Joe Allen will leave Stoke City when his contract expires at the end of the month. The 32-year-old held talks about extending his stay but has decided to move on and has been linked with a return to Swansea, his first club. Allen joined the Potters from Liverpool...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

With Gareth Bale set for Los Angeles, how have other Brits fared in MLS?

Wales talisman Gareth Bale is set to swap Real Madrid for Los Angeles FC as the latest British star to head to Major League Soccer, the PA news agency understands.Here, we look at other top Brits to take the US plunge.David Beckham, LA GalaxyEngland superstar Beckham ended four years at Real Madrid with a move to LA Galaxy, and went on to spend five years in the States. The 11-cap midfielder started to wind down his remarkable career in Los Angeles, but would then later enjoy short stints at both AC Milan and Paris St Germain to cap his...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

The Independent

713K+
Followers
230K+
Post
335M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy