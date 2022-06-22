ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Early look at Wyoming’s showdown with BYU

By Josh Criswell WyoSports
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle
 3 days ago
BYU quarterback Jaren Hall passed for 2,583 yards and 20 touchdowns with five interceptions and a 63.9% completion rate during his first season as a starter. Associated Press George Frey

LARAMIE – For the next eight weeks, WyoSports’ Josh Criswell will continue to examine each game on the University of Wyoming’s 2022 football schedule. Here is a look at the Cowboys’ matchup against Brigham Young.

Rivalry renewed

The Sept. 24 showdown in Provo, Utah, will renew a rivalry between longtime WAC and Mountain West foes, who have only met once since the Cougars went independent after the 2010 season.

This meeting occurred in the 2016 Poinsettia Bowl, as Josh Allen and Tanner Gentry nearly led the Cowboys to a 17-point, fourth-quarter comeback. They ultimately lost 24-21, falling to 20-45-3 all-time in the series.

The Pokes have a winning record against BYU in Laramie, where they last beat the Cougars in 2003. Wyoming hasn’t had as much luck in Provo, though, where it has a 13-27 record and hasn’t won since 1987.

UW is set to host the Cougars in 2024.

Loaded with experience

BYU exceeded expectations during what was thought to be a rebuilding year last fall, going 10-3 and rising as high as No. 10 in the Associated Press poll. The Cougars likely won’t be underestimated in 2022, with 18 of 22 starters returning.

Among the most notable returners is quarterback Jaren Hall, who passed for 2,583 yards and 20 touchdowns, with five interceptions and a 63.9% completion rate in his first year as a starter. He also rushed for 307 yards and three scores, and with another solid season, will likely receive significant interest from NFL scouts.

Linebackers Keenan Pili and Payton Wilgar, defensive end Tyler Batty and safety Malik Moore headline an experienced defense that will need to take a step forward this season. The Cougars gave up an average of 435 yards and 30.7 points to their final six FBS opponents of 2021.

Lost production

While BYU returns the bulk of its production from last year, it also has some significant holes to fill on the offensive side of the ball.

This includes running back Tyler Allgeier, who led the Cougars with 1,800 yards from scrimmage and 23 touchdowns, as well as Neil Pau’u, who had a team-high 46 catches to go along with 526 yards and six scores. They also lost veteran offensive lineman James Empey, who joined the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent.

Fortunately for BYU, it has reason for optimism at both the running back and receiver spots. Christopher Brooks comes to Provo after rushing for 1,734 yards and 14 touchdowns in four years at Cal, while 2021 transfer Puka Nacua returns after racking up 43 catches for 805 yards and six touchdowns in his first season with the program.

Potential shootout

Even for a Wyoming squad that places an emphasis on establishing the run and controlling the clock, any matchup with BYU has the potential to turn into a shootout.

The Cougars were among the top 20 in the country in total offense and yards per play last season, with their 33.1 points per game ranking 29th in the FBS. On the flip side, they ranked 74th and 84th, respectively, in total defense and yards per play, while giving up more than 30 points to four of their final six FBS opponents.

By the numbers

On paper, BYU seems to hold a significant advantage over the Cowboys.

The Cougars are 46th in ESPN’s Football Power Index, behind only three non-Power Five programs – two of which were 2021 national title hopefuls, Notre Dame and Cincinnati. UW, for comparison, has an FPI ranking of 94th.

DraftKings has the Cougars’ regular-season over-under set at 8.5 wins. Their 150-to-1 national title odds are on par with several notable programs, including Auburn, Arizona State, Cincinnati, Florida State, Houston, Iowa State, South Carolina and TCU.

Laramie, WY
Laramie, WY
Provo, UT
Laramie, WY
Laramie, WY
Auburn, WY
Provo, UT
