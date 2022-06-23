Gov. Hochul signs Alyssa's Law requiring schools to consider silent panic alert systems

Gov. Kathy Hochul today signed legislation to give young students in New York more protection in times of emergency.

The legislation is called Alyssa's Law - named after 14-year-old Alyssa Alhadeff who was one of the 17 victims in the Parkland school shooting in 2018. After push from local lawmakers in New York, Gov. Hochul signed it into law today.

It requires school districts to consider installing a silent panic alert system that would alert law enforcement directly when there is an emergency. That could include an active shooter situation, a lockdown or a non-fire evacuation.

The alarm cannot be heard from inside the school.

Alyssa's Law was already in effect in New Jersey and Florida. Schools will have 180 days to install these security measures.

This all comes in the wake of multiple mass shootings, including at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that claimed 21 lives.

The event came just moments after the Supreme Court ruled to strike down New York's law restricting the concealed carry of firearms in public.