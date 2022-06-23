Mild and muggy Thursday for NYC; high temps for the weekend

WHAT'S NEW: Great finish to the workweek Friday with sunshine and the low-80s. Upper-80s for the weekend!

WHAT'S NEXT: A cold front approaches later Monday with a chance of showers and storms.

Storm Watch Meteorologist Darryl Green says to expect sunny and warm weather all day Friday.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cool. Lows down to 63.

TOMORROW: A few morning clouds give way to plenty of sun. Warmer! Highs near 81. Lows around 70.

SATURDAY: Hazy sunshine and very warm. Humid feel. Highs up to 88. Lows down to 71.

SUNDAY: Plenty of sun and remaining hot/humid. Highs near 87. Lows down to 70. Turning partly cloudy at night.

MONDAY - WEATHER TO WATCH: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and storms, especially late. Highs near 80. Lows down to 65.

TUESDAY: Clearing sky, a bit cooler. Highs near 78. Lows near 65.