AmericaJR’s Gloria and Jerome Rzucidlo were LIVE at the 2022 Fort Street Cruise. The Fort Street Cruise is an annual event which takes place through several Downriver communities. People with vintage, classic, custom, modern muscle, exotics, tuners, tricked-out, or otherwise interesting cars cruise through the main thoroughfare of Fort St (M-85). The cruise stretches between Southfield Rd. and Sibley Rd, passing through Lincoln Park, Southgate, Wyandotte, and Riverview.

11 HOURS AGO