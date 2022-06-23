ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Guardians' Sam Hentges: Collects first win

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Hentges (1-0) walked one in a scoreless inning to earn the win Wednesday over the Twins. Hentges pitched...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Angels-Mariners brawl: Punches thrown, eight ejections made as Jesse Winker plunking leads to heated fight

A brawl -- an actual brawl, not one where a bunch of players stand around kind of shoving -- erupted between the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels Sunday in Anaheim. There were a decent number of punches thrown and lots of drama that meant baseball didn't resume for quite a while. Eventually, there were eight ejections -- six players and both managers.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Aaron Judge salary arbitration: Yankees settle 2022 contract with star outfielder before hearing, per report

Thursday night, New York Yankees star Aaron Judge led his team to a thrilling come-from-behind win over the Houston Astros with a walk-off single in the ninth inning (NYY 7, HOU 6). Aaron Hicks hit a game-tying three-run home run and Judge won it with the single to cap off the four-run ninth inning comeback. New York is an MLB best 52-18 this season.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Max Muncy: Steps out of lineup

Muncy is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against Atlanta, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports. Muncy started the past nine games and will receive Saturday off after posting a .219/.375/.313 slash line during that stretch. Justin Turner will shift to third base while catcher Will Smith rests his legs as the designated hitter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
CBS Sports

Avalanche vs. Lightning odds, prediction: 2022 Stanley Cup Final picks, Game 6 bets from expert on 137-73 run

The Colorado Avalanche hope to finish their 21-year title drought on Sunday night when they visit the Tampa Bay Lightning for Game 6 of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final. The Avalanche have won the Stanley Cup twice, in 1995-96 and 2000-01, and they entered Friday's Game 5 with a 3-1 series lead and a chance to close it out at home. The Lightning had other ideas and pulled off a 3-2 victory to send it back to Amalie Arena.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Sha'Carri Richardson fails to qualify for 100m final at USA Track and Field Championships

American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson failed to qualify for the 100m final at the USA Track and Field Championships, marking a major setback in what had been expected to be a major step towards making the world championships in July. Richardson finished fifth in the first round of the Hayward Field meet's 100 meters -- a race won by Tamari Davis -- which was not good enough to advance to the next round of her signature event.
SPORTS
CBS Sports

Astros' Lance McCullers: Faces live hitters Saturday

McCullers (forearm) threw approximately 20 pitches against live hitters Saturday, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports. McCullers faced live hitters for the first time Saturday, and he incorporated sinkers, cutters, changeups and a slider during the throwing session while his velocity reached 93 mph. He wasn't initially expected to throw a slider, and he's said that tossing his slider will be one of the biggest hurdles to clear in his recovery, per Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle. The right-hander has been throwing off a mound for nearly a month and will continue to face live hitters in the near future.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmanuel Clase
CBS Sports

Astros' Jose Siri: Sent to Triple-A

Siri was optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land on Friday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Siri had been splitting time with Chas McCormick in center field but wasn't hitting well enough to justify continued opportunities. Through 45 games, he hit .185/.248/.315 while striking out 31.9 percent of the time. His 7.1 percent barrel rate indicates passable power, and his six steals give him a path to fantasy relevance if he ever regains a regular role, but he simply struck out far too often to deserve meaningful at-bats on a contender. The Astros will hope they get more from Jake Meyers (shoulder), who was recalled in a corresponding move.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Cubs' Jason Heyward: Not starting Saturday

Heyward isn't starting Saturday's game against the Cardinals. Although right-hander Miles Mikolas is on the mound for the Cardinals on Saturday, Heyward will be out of the lineup for the second time in the last three games. Nelson Velazquez is starting in right field and batting ninth.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Gets ejected, could face suspension

Crawford was ejected in the second inning of Sunday's game against the Angels for his involvement in a benches-clearing brawl, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. He went 0-for-1 before exiting the contest. Crawford was one of eight players or managers from the two teams who was sent...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Astros' Dillon Thomas: Designated for assignment

Thomas was designated for assignment by the Astros on Friday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Thomas appeared in one game for the Angels in mid-June before being designated for assignment and claimed by the Astros, but he didn't last long with his new team before being placed on waivers again. Whether or not there will be any interest this time around in a 29-year-old with just five career MLB games under his belt remains to be seen.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guardians#27 5 K
CBS Sports

Mariners' Drew Ellis: Recalled from Triple-A

Ellis was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday. Ellis was claimed off waivers by the Mariners last week and went 3-for-15 with a homer, five RBI, two runs, two walks and six strikeouts over four games in Tacoma. However, he'll provide infield depth for the major-league club after Ty France (elbow) was placed on the 10-day injured list.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Ejected from Sunday's game

Rodriguez struck out in his lone plate appearance of Sunday's game against the Angels before he was ejected from the contest for his involvement in a benches-clearing brawl in the second inning, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. Rodriguez was at the plate when the home plate umpire...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Astros' Enoli Paredes: Recalled by Astros

Paredes was recalled by the Astros on Sunday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Paredes hasn't pitched in the majors since June of 2021 but was effective at Triple-A Sugar Land to begin the 2022 season, posting a 0.93 ERA and 1.07 WHIP in 29 innings over 25 relief appearances. Although he walked 16 batters in 29 innings, he'll attempt to prove himself in the Astros' bullpen after Brandon Bielak was sent down Sunday.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Braves' Eddie Rosario: Beginning rehab assignment

Rosario (eye) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday. Rosario had his vision re-evaluated Thursday, and the exams apparently went well since he'll return to game action in the minors Saturday. The 30-year-old has been sidelined since late April and will presumably require several rehab games prior to rejoining the major-league club.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Royals' Nicky Lopez: Out of lineup

Lopez will sit Friday against Oakland, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. Lopez finds himself on the bench for the third time in five games. All three absences, including Friday's game against Cole Irvin, have come against lefties, so it looks like he may be slipping into the strong side of a platoon. Whit Merrifield will be the second baseman Friday while Emmanuel Rivera starts at third.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Brewers' Pablo Reyes: Back in majors

Reyes was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Sunday. Reyes was promoted in early June and appeared in four games for Milwaukee, and he went 4-for-14 with a walk and a run before being sent back to Nashville. His stay on the roster could be short-lived since Kolten Wong (calf) is on a minor-league rehab assignment and is expected to be activated from the injured list Tuesday.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Dodgers' reliever Daniel Hudson likely suffers season-ending ACL injury

Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Daniel Hudson has likely suffered a season-ending injury to the ACL in his left knee, manager Dave Roberts told reporters on Friday night following his team's 4-1 win over the Atlanta Braves. Hudson will undergo testing to confirm the preliminary diagnosis. "From everything I hear, it's...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy