ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Yankees' Jose Trevino: Crushes clutch homer

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Trevino went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in a 5-4 win against the Rays on Wednesday. Trevino produced...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Angels-Mariners brawl: Punches thrown, eight ejections made as Jesse Winker plunking leads to heated fight

A brawl -- an actual brawl, not one where a bunch of players stand around kind of shoving -- erupted between the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels Sunday in Anaheim. There were a decent number of punches thrown and lots of drama that meant baseball didn't resume for quite a while. Eventually, there were eight ejections -- six players and both managers.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Aaron Judge salary arbitration: Yankees settle 2022 contract with star outfielder before hearing, per report

Thursday night, New York Yankees star Aaron Judge led his team to a thrilling come-from-behind win over the Houston Astros with a walk-off single in the ninth inning (NYY 7, HOU 6). Aaron Hicks hit a game-tying three-run home run and Judge won it with the single to cap off the four-run ninth inning comeback. New York is an MLB best 52-18 this season.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Max Muncy: Steps out of lineup

Muncy is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against Atlanta, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports. Muncy started the past nine games and will receive Saturday off after posting a .219/.375/.313 slash line during that stretch. Justin Turner will shift to third base while catcher Will Smith rests his legs as the designated hitter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Sky's Courtney Vandersloot hits buzzer-beating 3-pointer to sink Lynx

The Chicago Sky are addicted to making things interesting. After starting the week with a history-making 28-point comeback on the road against the first-place Las Vegas Aces, they closed it with a buzzer-beating victory at home over the last-place Minnesota Lynx. Much of Sunday evening's matchup was played within a...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Homer, NY
CBS Sports

Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Gets ejected, could face suspension

Crawford was ejected in the second inning of Sunday's game against the Angels for his involvement in a benches-clearing brawl, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. He went 0-for-1 before exiting the contest. Crawford was one of eight players or managers from the two teams who was sent...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Astros' Dillon Thomas: Designated for assignment

Thomas was designated for assignment by the Astros on Friday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Thomas appeared in one game for the Angels in mid-June before being designated for assignment and claimed by the Astros, but he didn't last long with his new team before being placed on waivers again. Whether or not there will be any interest this time around in a 29-year-old with just five career MLB games under his belt remains to be seen.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Astros' Kyle Tucker: Hits game-deciding homer

Tucker went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run during Friday's 3-1 win against the Yankees. On a day when the offense was sparse for both teams, Tucker's three-run home run during the sixth inning prove to be the only offense Houston would need. The 25-year-old had a solid .774 OPS through the first two months of the season, but he's turned things up through 20 games in June with a .311 average, five long balls,16 RBI and three stolen bases.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

NBA Draft night winners and losers: From Rockets, 76ers and Pistons to the Knicks, Kings and betting public

As Petyr "Littlefinger" Baelish once famously uttered on Game of Thrones, chaos is a ladder. The 2022 NBA Draft supplied plenty of chaos. After weeks of reporting suggested that Jabari Smith would be selected No. 1 overall, the Orlando Magic threw a curveball with Paolo Banchero in the top spot. That threw the entire draft off its axis, and surprises came left and right from there. Keegan Murray over Jaden Ivey. A.J. Griffin falling out of the lottery. The Knicks not picking in the first round at all. Nothing went as expected on Thursday, and it created one of the more hectic drafts in recent memory.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
Person
Slash
CBS Sports

Mariners' Justin Upton: Extends on-base streak Saturday

Upton, who went 1-for-3 with a walk in a win over the Angels on Saturday, has now reached safely in six straight games. The veteran has just one extra-base hit, a double, over his first 31 plate appearances in a Mariners uniform, but his ability to get on base consistently of late is encouraging. Upton can still play the corner outfield spots and has made an appearance apiece in right and left field thus far, but the DH role that has served as his primary path to playing time so far could become mostly unavailable as part of the domino effect of Kyle Lewis' eventual return from a concussion.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Braves' Eddie Rosario: Beginning rehab assignment

Rosario (eye) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday. Rosario had his vision re-evaluated Thursday, and the exams apparently went well since he'll return to game action in the minors Saturday. The 30-year-old has been sidelined since late April and will presumably require several rehab games prior to rejoining the major-league club.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Royals' Nicky Lopez: Out of lineup

Lopez will sit Friday against Oakland, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. Lopez finds himself on the bench for the third time in five games. All three absences, including Friday's game against Cole Irvin, have come against lefties, so it looks like he may be slipping into the strong side of a platoon. Whit Merrifield will be the second baseman Friday while Emmanuel Rivera starts at third.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Padres' Trent Grisham: Late scratch Saturday

Grisham (shoulder) was a late scratch from Saturday's lineup versus the Phillies. After he was originally penciled in as starting in center field, Grisham was removed from the lineup ahead of Saturday's matchup. The team cited shoulder soreness as the reason for his absence. Jose Azocar will draw the start in center field and bat ninth.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Long Ball#Rbi
CBS Sports

Padres' Ray Kerr: Rejoins parent club

The Padres recalled Kerr from Triple-A El Paso on Sunday. Kerr is getting his fourth call-up of the season with the Padres sending Steven Wilson (hamstring) to the 15-day injured list. Over his five appearances with San Diego this season, Kerr has given up two earned runs on one hit and one walk while striking out two across 3.2 innings.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Giants' Brandon Crawford: Moves to injured list

The Giants placed Crawford on the 10-day injured list Sunday with left knee inflammation. Crawford was out of Saturday's lineup but appeared to be past the knee injury after returning from a two-game absence Friday, but it appears he was never fully healthy. According to Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com, manager Gabe Kapler said he's optimistic that Crawford will be ready to return from the IL when first eligible for reinstatement July 5. Thairo Estrada and Donovan Walton should see playing time at shortstop while Crawford is sidelined.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Astros' Jose Siri: Gone cold at dish

Siri went 0-for-4 with a strikeout Thursday against the Yankees. Siri has just three hits across 33 at-bats in June, but he has still managed to split starts with Chas McCormick in center field. Both could be in jeopardy of losing playing time to either Jake Meyers (shoulder), who is scheduled to be activated from the injured list in the near future, or Mauricio Dubon once he's no longer needed in the infield. Siri has provided three home runs and six stolen bases across 141 plate appearances, but he has struck out 31.9 percent of the time and has maintained just a .185 batting average.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Dallas Keuchel: Strikes out seven in Arizona debut

Keuchel allowed four runs on six hits and three walks and struck out seven over 4.1 innings versus the Tigers on Sunday. He did not factor in the decision. Keuchel showed some promise with the season-high total in strikeouts, but it was still an inefficient performance. He threw 98 pitches (55 strikes) to get 13 outs in his first outing with the Diamondbacks. For the season, he has a 2-5 record, a 7.93 ERA, 2.15 WHIP and 27:23 K:BB through 36.1 innings, which includes his first eight starts this year with the White Sox. If Keuchel remains in the majors, he's projected for a tough road start in Colorado next weekend.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Stefen Romero: Designated for assignment

Romero was designated for assignment by the Dodgers on Saturday. Romero's contract was selected by the Dodgers on Wednesday, but he didn't appear in any games during his brief stint in the majors. He's slashed .270/.337/.461 with three homers, 21 RBI, 15 runs and a stolen base over 24 games at Triple-A Oklahoma City this year, and it's likely that he'll return there if he goes unclaimed on waivers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Not in Friday's lineup

Hayes (shoulder) isn't starting Friday against the Rays. Hayes sustained a shoulder injury during Thursday's win over the Cubs but isn't believed to be dealing with a significant issue. Hoy Park is starting at third base and batting ninth Friday, while Hayes should be considered day-to-day for now.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Angels' Juan Lagares: Designated for assignment

Lagares was designated for assignment by the Angels on Friday. Lagares posted a .183/.210/.250 slash line in 20 games since being added to the Angels' big-league roster in late May, and the team finally decided to move on. Monte Harrison had his contract selected in a corresponding move and will step in as the No. 4 outfielder.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Angels' Tyler Wade: Limited to utility role

Wade is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. Wade reached base in all three of his plate appearances and scored a run in Saturday's 5-3 loss, but he appears to be limited to a part-time role even with Anthony Rendon (wrist) having undergone season-ending surgery. With Matt Duffy serving as Rendon's primary replacement at third base, Andrew Velazquez and Luis Rengifo appear to have settled in as the Angels' primary options in the middle infield, leaving Wade without a path to steady playing time. Wade will be on the bench Sunday for the fourth time in six contests.
ANAHEIM, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy