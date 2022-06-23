ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Royals' Zack Greinke: Will return Friday

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Greinke (elbow) will return from the 15-day injured list Friday to start the first game of this weekend's...

www.cbssports.com

Zack Greinke
