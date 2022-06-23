ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Sox's Rob Refsnyder: Drills first homer

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Refsnyder went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, a double and an additional run in Wednesday's 6-2...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Angels-Mariners brawl: Punches thrown, eight ejections made as Jesse Winker plunking leads to heated fight

A brawl -- an actual brawl, not one where a bunch of players stand around kind of shoving -- erupted between the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels Sunday in Anaheim. There were a decent number of punches thrown and lots of drama that meant baseball didn't resume for quite a while. Eventually, there were eight ejections -- six players and both managers.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Aaron Judge salary arbitration: Yankees settle 2022 contract with star outfielder before hearing, per report

Thursday night, New York Yankees star Aaron Judge led his team to a thrilling come-from-behind win over the Houston Astros with a walk-off single in the ninth inning (NYY 7, HOU 6). Aaron Hicks hit a game-tying three-run home run and Judge won it with the single to cap off the four-run ninth inning comeback. New York is an MLB best 52-18 this season.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Max Muncy: Steps out of lineup

Muncy is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against Atlanta, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports. Muncy started the past nine games and will receive Saturday off after posting a .219/.375/.313 slash line during that stretch. Justin Turner will shift to third base while catcher Will Smith rests his legs as the designated hitter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Astros' Lance McCullers: Faces live hitters Saturday

McCullers (forearm) threw approximately 20 pitches against live hitters Saturday, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports. McCullers faced live hitters for the first time Saturday, and he incorporated sinkers, cutters, changeups and a slider during the throwing session while his velocity reached 93 mph. He wasn't initially expected to throw a slider, and he's said that tossing his slider will be one of the biggest hurdles to clear in his recovery, per Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle. The right-hander has been throwing off a mound for nearly a month and will continue to face live hitters in the near future.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Phillies' Bryson Stott: On bench Saturday

Stott isn't starting Saturday's game against the Padres, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports. Stott hit just .059 with a double, a run, an RBI, a walk and seven strikeouts over his last 11 games, and he'll take a seat for the second time in the last five matchups. Yairo Munoz is starting at the keystone and batting ninth.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Gets ejected, could face suspension

Crawford was ejected in the second inning of Sunday's game against the Angels for his involvement in a benches-clearing brawl, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. He went 0-for-1 before exiting the contest. Crawford was one of eight players or managers from the two teams who was sent...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Cubs' Jason Heyward: Not starting Saturday

Heyward isn't starting Saturday's game against the Cardinals. Although right-hander Miles Mikolas is on the mound for the Cardinals on Saturday, Heyward will be out of the lineup for the second time in the last three games. Nelson Velazquez is starting in right field and batting ninth.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Yankees' JP Sears: Could make spot start

Manager Aaron Boone said Sunday that Sears could be called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this week to make a spot start with the Yankees, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. The Yankees have all five of their starting pitchers in optimal health, but Boone is still eager to temporarily add another...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Astros' Kyle Tucker: Hits game-deciding homer

Tucker went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run during Friday's 3-1 win against the Yankees. On a day when the offense was sparse for both teams, Tucker's three-run home run during the sixth inning prove to be the only offense Houston would need. The 25-year-old had a solid .774 OPS through the first two months of the season, but he's turned things up through 20 games in June with a .311 average, five long balls,16 RBI and three stolen bases.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Braves' Eddie Rosario: Beginning rehab assignment

Rosario (eye) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday. Rosario had his vision re-evaluated Thursday, and the exams apparently went well since he'll return to game action in the minors Saturday. The 30-year-old has been sidelined since late April and will presumably require several rehab games prior to rejoining the major-league club.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Royals' Nicky Lopez: Out of lineup

Lopez will sit Friday against Oakland, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. Lopez finds himself on the bench for the third time in five games. All three absences, including Friday's game against Cole Irvin, have come against lefties, so it looks like he may be slipping into the strong side of a platoon. Whit Merrifield will be the second baseman Friday while Emmanuel Rivera starts at third.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Padres' Trent Grisham: Late scratch Saturday

Grisham (shoulder) was a late scratch from Saturday's lineup versus the Phillies. After he was originally penciled in as starting in center field, Grisham was removed from the lineup ahead of Saturday's matchup. The team cited shoulder soreness as the reason for his absence. Jose Azocar will draw the start in center field and bat ninth.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Corey Dickerson: Rehab assignment paused

Dickerson (calf) had his rehab assignment paused Friday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Dickerson resumed his rehab assignment Tuesday, but he's still dealing with a calf injury and is being examined further by the team's medical staff. Although he took batting practice Friday, it's not yet clear when he'll be able to head back to Triple-A Memphis to resume his rehab stint.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Braves' Ronald Acuna: Avoids fracture, status uncertain

Acuna, who is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers, isn't dealing with a fracture but can't put much pressure on his left foot, and he hopes to be cleared to play within the next couple days, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. The 24-year-old isn't sporting...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Astros' Jose Siri: Gone cold at dish

Siri went 0-for-4 with a strikeout Thursday against the Yankees. Siri has just three hits across 33 at-bats in June, but he has still managed to split starts with Chas McCormick in center field. Both could be in jeopardy of losing playing time to either Jake Meyers (shoulder), who is scheduled to be activated from the injured list in the near future, or Mauricio Dubon once he's no longer needed in the infield. Siri has provided three home runs and six stolen bases across 141 plate appearances, but he has struck out 31.9 percent of the time and has maintained just a .185 batting average.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Dallas Keuchel: Strikes out seven in Arizona debut

Keuchel allowed four runs on six hits and three walks and struck out seven over 4.1 innings versus the Tigers on Sunday. He did not factor in the decision. Keuchel showed some promise with the season-high total in strikeouts, but it was still an inefficient performance. He threw 98 pitches (55 strikes) to get 13 outs in his first outing with the Diamondbacks. For the season, he has a 2-5 record, a 7.93 ERA, 2.15 WHIP and 27:23 K:BB through 36.1 innings, which includes his first eight starts this year with the White Sox. If Keuchel remains in the majors, he's projected for a tough road start in Colorado next weekend.
PHOENIX, AZ
Dodgers' Stefen Romero: Designated for assignment

Romero was designated for assignment by the Dodgers on Saturday. Romero's contract was selected by the Dodgers on Wednesday, but he didn't appear in any games during his brief stint in the majors. He's slashed .270/.337/.461 with three homers, 21 RBI, 15 runs and a stolen base over 24 games at Triple-A Oklahoma City this year, and it's likely that he'll return there if he goes unclaimed on waivers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Taylor Trammell: Not starting Saturday

Trammell isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Angels. Trammell started in the last four games and went 5-for-14 with a homer, two doubles, three runs, two RBI and a stolen base during that time. Justin Upton is shifting to right field while Luis Torrens serves as the designated hitter Saturday.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Not in Friday's lineup

Hayes (shoulder) isn't starting Friday against the Rays. Hayes sustained a shoulder injury during Thursday's win over the Cubs but isn't believed to be dealing with a significant issue. Hoy Park is starting at third base and batting ninth Friday, while Hayes should be considered day-to-day for now.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Angels' Juan Lagares: Designated for assignment

Lagares was designated for assignment by the Angels on Friday. Lagares posted a .183/.210/.250 slash line in 20 games since being added to the Angels' big-league roster in late May, and the team finally decided to move on. Monte Harrison had his contract selected in a corresponding move and will step in as the No. 4 outfielder.
ANAHEIM, CA

