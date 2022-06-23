ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Guardians' Emmanuel Clase: Locks down 17th save

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Clase struck out two in a perfect inning to earn the save in Wednesday's 11-10 win over the...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Angels-Mariners brawl: Punches thrown, eight ejections made as Jesse Winker plunking leads to heated fight

A brawl -- an actual brawl, not one where a bunch of players stand around kind of shoving -- erupted between the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels Sunday in Anaheim. There were a decent number of punches thrown and lots of drama that meant baseball didn't resume for quite a while. Eventually, there were eight ejections -- six players and both managers.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Astros' Jose Siri: Sent to Triple-A

Siri was optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land on Friday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Siri had been splitting time with Chas McCormick in center field but wasn't hitting well enough to justify continued opportunities. Through 45 games, he hit .185/.248/.315 while striking out 31.9 percent of the time. His 7.1 percent barrel rate indicates passable power, and his six steals give him a path to fantasy relevance if he ever regains a regular role, but he simply struck out far too often to deserve meaningful at-bats on a contender. The Astros will hope they get more from Jake Meyers (shoulder), who was recalled in a corresponding move.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Cubs' Jason Heyward: Not starting Saturday

Heyward isn't starting Saturday's game against the Cardinals. Although right-hander Miles Mikolas is on the mound for the Cardinals on Saturday, Heyward will be out of the lineup for the second time in the last three games. Nelson Velazquez is starting in right field and batting ninth.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Max Muncy: Steps out of lineup

Muncy is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against Atlanta, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports. Muncy started the past nine games and will receive Saturday off after posting a .219/.375/.313 slash line during that stretch. Justin Turner will shift to third base while catcher Will Smith rests his legs as the designated hitter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Gets ejected, could face suspension

Crawford was ejected in the second inning of Sunday's game against the Angels for his involvement in a benches-clearing brawl, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. He went 0-for-1 before exiting the contest. Crawford was one of eight players or managers from the two teams who was sent...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Astros' Dillon Thomas: Designated for assignment

Thomas was designated for assignment by the Astros on Friday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Thomas appeared in one game for the Angels in mid-June before being designated for assignment and claimed by the Astros, but he didn't last long with his new team before being placed on waivers again. Whether or not there will be any interest this time around in a 29-year-old with just five career MLB games under his belt remains to be seen.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Astros' Kyle Tucker: Hits game-deciding homer

Tucker went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run during Friday's 3-1 win against the Yankees. On a day when the offense was sparse for both teams, Tucker's three-run home run during the sixth inning prove to be the only offense Houston would need. The 25-year-old had a solid .774 OPS through the first two months of the season, but he's turned things up through 20 games in June with a .311 average, five long balls,16 RBI and three stolen bases.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Royals' Nicky Lopez: Out of lineup

Lopez will sit Friday against Oakland, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. Lopez finds himself on the bench for the third time in five games. All three absences, including Friday's game against Cole Irvin, have come against lefties, so it looks like he may be slipping into the strong side of a platoon. Whit Merrifield will be the second baseman Friday while Emmanuel Rivera starts at third.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Braves' Eddie Rosario: Beginning rehab assignment

Rosario (eye) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday. Rosario had his vision re-evaluated Thursday, and the exams apparently went well since he'll return to game action in the minors Saturday. The 30-year-old has been sidelined since late April and will presumably require several rehab games prior to rejoining the major-league club.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Astros' Enoli Paredes: Recalled by Astros

Paredes was recalled by the Astros on Sunday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Paredes hasn't pitched in the majors since June of 2021 but was effective at Triple-A Sugar Land to begin the 2022 season, posting a 0.93 ERA and 1.07 WHIP in 29 innings over 25 relief appearances. Although he walked 16 batters in 29 innings, he'll attempt to prove himself in the Astros' bullpen after Brandon Bielak was sent down Sunday.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Dodgers' reliever Daniel Hudson likely suffers season-ending ACL injury

Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Daniel Hudson has likely suffered a season-ending injury to the ACL in his left knee, manager Dave Roberts told reporters on Friday night following his team's 4-1 win over the Atlanta Braves. Hudson will undergo testing to confirm the preliminary diagnosis. "From everything I hear, it's...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Justin Upton: Extends on-base streak Saturday

Upton, who went 1-for-3 with a walk in a win over the Angels on Saturday, has now reached safely in six straight games. The veteran has just one extra-base hit, a double, over his first 31 plate appearances in a Mariners uniform, but his ability to get on base consistently of late is encouraging. Upton can still play the corner outfield spots and has made an appearance apiece in right and left field thus far, but the DH role that has served as his primary path to playing time so far could become mostly unavailable as part of the domino effect of Kyle Lewis' eventual return from a concussion.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Trayce Thompson: Plates two, adds steal in win

Thompson went 1-for-4 with two RBI, a stolen base and a walk in Sunday's 5-3 extra-innings win over Atlanta. Thompson was added to the lineup when Zach McKinstry (neck) was scratched. The late change eventually paid off, as Thompson's two-run single in the ninth inning tied the game and forced extra innings. The outfielder has gone 5-for-16 (.313) in his first six contests with the Dodgers. Overall, he's slashing .200/.273/.333 with a home run, seven RBI, three runs scored and a steal in 33 plate appearances when including his time in the majors with the Padres earlier in the year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Corey Dickerson: Rehab assignment paused

Dickerson (calf) had his rehab assignment paused Friday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Dickerson resumed his rehab assignment Tuesday, but he's still dealing with a calf injury and is being examined further by the team's medical staff. Although he took batting practice Friday, it's not yet clear when he'll be able to head back to Triple-A Memphis to resume his rehab stint.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Padres' Ray Kerr: Rejoins parent club

The Padres recalled Kerr from Triple-A El Paso on Sunday. Kerr is getting his fourth call-up of the season with the Padres sending Steven Wilson (hamstring) to the 15-day injured list. Over his five appearances with San Diego this season, Kerr has given up two earned runs on one hit and one walk while striking out two across 3.2 innings.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Astros' Jose Siri: Gone cold at dish

Siri went 0-for-4 with a strikeout Thursday against the Yankees. Siri has just three hits across 33 at-bats in June, but he has still managed to split starts with Chas McCormick in center field. Both could be in jeopardy of losing playing time to either Jake Meyers (shoulder), who is scheduled to be activated from the injured list in the near future, or Mauricio Dubon once he's no longer needed in the infield. Siri has provided three home runs and six stolen bases across 141 plate appearances, but he has struck out 31.9 percent of the time and has maintained just a .185 batting average.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Giants' Brandon Crawford: Moves to injured list

The Giants placed Crawford on the 10-day injured list Sunday with left knee inflammation. Crawford was out of Saturday's lineup but appeared to be past the knee injury after returning from a two-game absence Friday, but it appears he was never fully healthy. According to Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com, manager Gabe Kapler said he's optimistic that Crawford will be ready to return from the IL when first eligible for reinstatement July 5. Thairo Estrada and Donovan Walton should see playing time at shortstop while Crawford is sidelined.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Dallas Keuchel: Strikes out seven in Arizona debut

Keuchel allowed four runs on six hits and three walks and struck out seven over 4.1 innings versus the Tigers on Sunday. He did not factor in the decision. Keuchel showed some promise with the season-high total in strikeouts, but it was still an inefficient performance. He threw 98 pitches (55 strikes) to get 13 outs in his first outing with the Diamondbacks. For the season, he has a 2-5 record, a 7.93 ERA, 2.15 WHIP and 27:23 K:BB through 36.1 innings, which includes his first eight starts this year with the White Sox. If Keuchel remains in the majors, he's projected for a tough road start in Colorado next weekend.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Not in Friday's lineup

Hayes (shoulder) isn't starting Friday against the Rays. Hayes sustained a shoulder injury during Thursday's win over the Cubs but isn't believed to be dealing with a significant issue. Hoy Park is starting at third base and batting ninth Friday, while Hayes should be considered day-to-day for now.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Stefen Romero: Designated for assignment

Romero was designated for assignment by the Dodgers on Saturday. Romero's contract was selected by the Dodgers on Wednesday, but he didn't appear in any games during his brief stint in the majors. He's slashed .270/.337/.461 with three homers, 21 RBI, 15 runs and a stolen base over 24 games at Triple-A Oklahoma City this year, and it's likely that he'll return there if he goes unclaimed on waivers.
LOS ANGELES, CA

