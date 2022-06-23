ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lavonia, GA

New VFW commander makes history

Franklin County Citizen & The News Leader
 5 days ago

By Samantha Sinclair Staff Writer Lavonia —...

www.franklincountycitizen.com

wuga.org

Morning Headlines: Protests in downtown Athens

Hundreds gathered at College Square in Athens one day after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Demonstrators chanted and marched for two hours expressing shock and anger over the ruling. Athens Clarke County Commissioner Mariah Parker was at the rally. "I hate these moments," Parker said, "but they...
ATHENS, GA
laurenscountyadvertiser.net

Connect Lake Greenwood hosts Lights On The Lake this Saturday

Once again Connect Lake Greenwood, the host organization of Lights on the Lake, is expecting over 10,000 people to join in the most anticipated Independence Day celebration of the summer, Saturday, July 2, 5:30 pm – 10:30 pm. People come from throughout the Upstate and the counties bordering Lake...
GREENWOOD, SC
WGAU

Area briefs: AthFest in Athens, indictments in Franklin Co

Another AthFest is in the books: the downtown music festival returned to the summer calendar for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, with dozens of mostly Athens-based bands performing on street stages and in a variety of venues in downtown Athens. Five new members of the Athens Music Walk of Fame were named during the festival: Bloodkin, Tituss Burgess, The Glands, Ishues, and Love Tractor will be enshrined on the plaques that mark the music walk through downtown Athens.
ATHENS, GA
WSPA 7News

Sandwich restaurant helps Greenwood bring back police bikes

GREENWOOD, S.C. (AP) — Greenwood is bringing back a bicycle patrol thanks to a donation from a sub sandwich restaurant’s foundation. Greenwood’s police chief says the city’s new bicycle patrol is more approachable than an officer in a patrol car and can get to places the car can’t. Chief T.J. Chaudoin told The Index-Journal of […]
GREENWOOD, SC
Pizza Marketplace

Pizza Factory expands into Georgia

Pizza Factory has opened its first location in Georgia in the Athens community. The restaurant is located with the Beechwood Shopping Center, according to a press release. "After previously being stationed in Georgia while in the military, I quickly fell in love with the state and knew that I had to bring my favorite pizzeria to the East Coast. The community values and diverse menu options that Pizza Factory offers will be the perfect fit for Athens," Brandon Broadwell, local franchisee, said in the press release. "After owning my own business for 10 years, I was ready for a career change and immediately thought of Pizza Factory. I've always been impressed with Pizza Factory's dedication to seamless operations and the close-knit culture, and I am excited to be the catalyst for the brand's growth in Georgia. I am confident Pizza Factory will be a welcomed addition to Athens and I'm honored to be the one introducing this beloved concept to the community."
ATHENS, GA
WSPA 7News

New emergency alert system in Anderson County

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA)- A new emergency alert system is now in place in Anderson County. Anderson County Emergency Management said their number one goal is to keep the public safe. To do that, they said people need to stay informed about what’s going on. “It is very important for us to be able to notify […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
my40.tv

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — The 25-year-old Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Deputy killed in the line of duty last week was laid to rest on Sunday. Hundreds packed the Church at the Mill to bid farewell to Dep. Austin Derek Aldridge. Aldridge was killed on June 21 after being “ambushed” in the line of duty.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Recent estate purchase sets record for largest sale in Upstate town’s history

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Joan Herlong & Associates Sotheby’s International Realty announced that their company recently sold an estate in Simpsonville for a record-setting amount. Joan Herlong said the estate was sold for $8,999,861 and set a record for the largest sale in Simpsonville’s history. “This is...
FOX Carolina

Simpsonville stand-off at Greenville County hotel

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were in a stand-off at a Simpsonville hotel on Sunday. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies tried to serve a warrant to someone at the Quality Inn. Deputies confirmed a suspect was taken into custody and...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
WNCT

SC man admits to falsifying Upstate University’s lab results

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – An Anderson business owner admitted to changing a university’s lab results and emailing false documents according to the US Attorney’s Office. A United States District Judge sentenced Brian Thomas Rogers, 53, owner of Rogers Environmental, LLC, to three years of probation after he pleaded guilty to making a false statement in […]
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Multiple people shot by pellet projectiles in downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Deparmtent said officers are investigating after someone fired pellet projectiles at people on Sunday night. Officers said they responded to Coffee Underground on Sunday night after the incident was reported. The victim stated she was taking a photo with her friends at the bottom of the steps when a young white man leaned over the railing, pointed what looked like a “Nerf gun” at them and fired. The victim said the “gun” fired a green pellet that hit them in the upper back.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Downed powerlines causes part of Augusta Street to shut down

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department announced that a portion of Augusta Street is shut down as crews work to clear powerlines down across the road. According to a tweet from the department, All lanes of Augusta Street are closed at Crystal Avenue.
GREENVILLE, SC
WJBF

Siblings drown at Lake Thurmond, identities released

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A tragic Thursday evening at Lake Thurmond. Lincoln County Sheriff Paul Reviere confirmed to WJBF that three siblings drowned in the Amity Recreation Area. They’ve been identified as as 22-year-old Raven Powell, 4-year-old Mason Powell, and 3-year-old Sawyer Powell. Their body’s are being sent to the crime lab for an autopsy. […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Police: 15-month-old Georgia child dies after testing positive for Fentanyl

ATHENS, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in Georgia are investigating after a baby who tested positive for Fentanyl died. According to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, ACCPD was notified Saturday by the Children's Hospital of Georgia in Augusta that a 15-month-old child receiving treatment tested positive for several drugs.
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
nowhabersham.com

Sunday wrecks injured 3 in Habersham County

It was a busy Sunday morning for state troopers in Habersham County as they worked two separate wrecks with injuries. The first crash occurred around 9:28 a.m. on GA 365 North at Crane Mill Road in Alto. State troopers say 52-year-old Bobby Lee Thomas of Alto was driving a Ford Ranger pickup truck east on Crane Mill. After stopping at the intersection, he attempted to cross the northbound lanes of the highway and pulled into the path of a Nissan Frontier pickup. The Nissan struck the Ford on its passenger side. As the Nissan spun out, the rear of the Ford struck a road sign.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
thejournalonline.com

Three injured – Highway 29

Whitefield firefighters work at the scene of a two vehicle wreck Saturday night. It happened at the intersection of Highway 29 and Breazeale Road. Medshore ambulance service transported three people to the hospital. A QRV also responded and assisted. (Photo by David Rogers)
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC

