Newberg, OR

Willamette Valley Lavender Festival Trip

 5 days ago

Hop aboard the Newport 60+ Adventure Van as it heads to the Chehalem Cultural Center in Newberg, Oregon, for the 17th Annual Willamette Valley Lavender Festival and Plein Air Art Show on Saturday, July 9, 2022. This regional celebration of lavender, art, food, and...

The Oregonian

Celebrate the Berry Best of Oregon 2022

Join The Oregonian/OregonLive & Here is Oregon for a jam-packed celebration of the ‘berry’ best from our state’s food and beverage businesses. Food fans are invited to celebrate the berry delights that make our region special with the inaugural Berry Best of Oregon 2022. This is a new culinary celebration by the community connections team at The Oregonian/OregonLive & Here is Oregon, in partnership with Travel Portland and Downtown Portland.
PORTLAND, OR
beachconnection.net

Hordes of Flying Carpenter Ants Along Oregon Coast

“FLYING ants” you say? Wait, what? Yes, we'll have to back up in a moment. Oregon Coast Beach Connection received an eyebrow-raising report from Newport part-timer Tracy Thomas on Saturday. “A large number of them suddenly appeared today at Nye Beach in Newport,” Thomas said. “Right at the tideline....
Lebanon-Express

Sammich Food Truck open in Lebanon

Sammich Food Truck is officially open at Tallman Brewing, 2055 Primrose St. in Lebanon. The famous truck, which was once featured on Guy Fieri’s “Guy's Grocery Games” in Ashland, serves Chicago-inspired smoked meat sandwiches, including the fan favorite “Pastrami Zombie.”. “When you go to Sammich, you...
LEBANON, OR
KATU.com

Hundreds of T-Rex invade Pioneer Courthouse Square, set record

PORTLAND, Ore. — If you were in downtown Portland Friday morning, you might have seen a few Tyrannosaurus Rex roaming around. There were 380 people who showed up to the "dino dance party" at Pioneer Courthouse Square as part of a weekend conference put on by the World Domination Summit, a Portland-based group.
PORTLAND, OR
Lincoln County Unites to Keep Beaches Clean during the Fourth of July Holiday

Organizations including local and County government, waste haulers, nonprofits, community groups, and Oregon Parks and Recreation collaborate to protect local beaches. Lincoln County, OR – The Fourth of July holiday represents the most significant single-day contribution of litter and marine debris on Oregon’s beaches – often with increased litter and debris in the days leading up to and following the holiday. Debris from fireworks and holiday celebrations poses significant ingestion and entanglement risks for marine life. That’s why several partners including local and county government, waste haulers, environmental nonprofits, community groups, and the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department have teamed up to host a series of Fifth of July Cleanups throughout Lincoln County.
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR
Tonight You Can Visit Jurassic Park in the Columbia River Gorge

Unless you spent the past two decades under a rock, you’ve seen Jurassic Park—Steven Spielberg’s cinematic roller-coaster ride with velociraptors—and probably sat through a couple of its sequels. But watching it in a primordial forest on the hottest night of the year? That’s a different beast....
PORTLAND, OR
Garden tours, workshops and exhibits to add to your summer calendars

Events are free unless noted. Please email calendar submissions at least two weeks in advance to events@oregonian.com. Leach Botanical Garden Tour: 1:30 p.m. Fridays, 10:30 a.m. Saturdays and 12:30 p.m. Sundays through June. Learn about the garden’s history, heritage trees, seasonal plants, habitat restoration and more. Register at leachgarden.org; Leach Botanical Garden, 6704 S.E. 122nd Ave.
PORTLAND, OR
First heatwave of 2022 will likely feature a 100 degree day in Portland

Today was nice with a high temperature of 84 in Portland, but now the heat sets in this weekend. Our weather forecast models are in agreement that a 100 degree day is becoming more likely in the Portland/Vancouver metro area Sunday. All the factors that can push us to that century mark appear to be in place for just that one day.
PORTLAND, OR
Newberg's month-long Lavender Trail will feature local businesses

City's annual July celebration will be its biggest to date and feature ample opportunities Newberg is the place to be during the peak of lavender season. This July, more than 25 local businesses will participate in the Lavender Trail, a monthlong celebration during which eateries, lodgers and various shops will integrate the aromatic purple flower with the services they provide. Hosted by Taste Newberg, the city's official online travel resource, this year's Lavender Trail is the biggest to date. The organization recommended that those seeking lodging during July consider participating businesses such as The Allison Inn & Spa,...
NEWBERG, OR
Lots goin’ on…for the good of families in the Logsden area…

June 27, 2022, Logsden, OR –In Celebration of its 60th anniversary the Logsden Community Club is holding a family-friendly down-home community picnic on Saturday July 16 from noon to 4pm. Admission will be $10 per family or 5$ per individual and free to members of the Logsden Community Club.
LOGSDEN, OR
No AC? Here are some tips to keep your home cool

With excessive heat returning to the Pacific Northwest nearly one year exactly after a record-shattering heat dome left dozens dead in the Portland metro area, officials say it’s important to do everything you can to keep your house cool.
Popular restaurant group opening new location in Oregon this month

A popular restaurant group responsible for many successful eateries throughout the country is opening a new location in Oregon this weekend. There's nothing like the feeling of excitement when a new restaurant opens in town. The anticipation of trying something new, the buzz of excitement in the air, and the chance to be one of the first people to experience it – it's all part of the fun.
Drowning victim located near Catfish Junction

HUNTINGTON, Oregon — The Washington County Sheriff's Office announced the drowning victim was located Saturday near Catfish Junction. The drowning occurred Wednesday evening about 4 miles west of Weiser in the Snake River. The man was identified as Bernardo Garcia Jr. He was 50 years old, from Beaverton, Oregon....
WEISER, ID
Get cozy in new cabins on the coast

June 24, 2022 — Lane County Parks is excited to announce the completion of three new cabins at Harbor Vista Campground in Florence. “Places to camp are in high demand on the coast,” said Lane County Parks Manager Brett Henry. “Harbor Vista is really a jewel of a campground, and these cabins provide more options for people who want to enjoy the beauty of the coast but don’t prefer or have the equipment to go tent or RV camping. They are an especially wonderful option for families and pet owners.”
FLORENCE, OR
All lanes of I-84 reopen through the Columbia River Gorge

TROUTDALE, Ore. — All lanes of Interstate 84 have reopened through the Columbia River Gorge, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced just after 3:30 p.m. Monday. ODOT said drivers should expect congestion and advised them to watch for workers along the area west of Cascade Locks. I-84 was closed...
TROUTDALE, OR

