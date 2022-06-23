Willamette Valley Lavender Festival Trip

Organizations including local and County government, waste haulers, nonprofits, community groups, and Oregon Parks and Recreation collaborate to protect local beaches. Lincoln County, OR – The Fourth of July holiday represents the most significant single-day contribution of litter and marine debris on Oregon’s beaches – often with increased litter and debris in the days leading up to and following the holiday. Debris from fireworks and holiday celebrations poses significant ingestion and entanglement risks for marine life. That’s why several partners including local and county government, waste haulers, environmental nonprofits, community groups, and the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department have teamed up to host a series of Fifth of July Cleanups throughout Lincoln County.
