OAK BLUFFS, MA – Newport (8-7) fell behind quickly and could never catch up in Saturday’s 8-4 loss to the Sharks (9-8) at the Shark Tank. In a 5-0 hole in the third inning, Colton Ledbetter got the Gulls back in the game with a bases loaded, two-RBI single to get Newport on the board and make it a 5-2 score. The Gulls center fielder led the way with a 3 for 3 night at the plate, including a double in the sixth inning. In three games against the Sharks this season, Ledbetter is 7 for 10 with two home runs and six RBIs.

NEWPORT, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO