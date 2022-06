Labor disputes have been cropping up across the country — and here in Middle Tennessee. The latest comes from Nashville’s popular coffee chain, Barista Parlor. A couple dozen picketers showed up Thursday morning at the Golden Sound location in support of Xochitl Cruz Lopez. She says she worked at Barista Parlor for seven years before she was fired this spring. She claims she was let go after upper management found out she was coordinating with coworkers for better wages and working conditions.

