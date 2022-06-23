ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ryuichi Sakamoto Defends Yoo Hee Yeol Over Plagiarism Allegations

By Alexandria Kim
epicstream.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYoo Hee Yeol recently suffered allegations that he plagiarized Ryuichi Sakamoto’s song. Since the fall of last year, Yoo Hee Yeol constantly releases piano accompaniment as part of his Yoo Hee Yeol’s Life Music project. But his recent A Most Private Evening earned criticism due to its...

epicstream.com

Comments / 1

NME

TWICE’s Nayeon makes her solo debut with ‘POP!’

TWICE member Nayeon has made her solo debut with the single ‘POP!’, from her first-ever mini-album ‘IM NAYEON’. The accompanying music video for ‘POP!’ opens with the K-pop idol signing a stack of her albums for fans, before it cuts to her performing the song’s energetic choreography on a variety of different sets. They include a yellow-themed diner, a Broadway-styled stage, the yard of a mansion and more.
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

KISS Caught Lip-Syncing At Recent Show In Belgium

The members of the rock band KISS were exposed at the band’s End of the Road World Tour show held in Antwerp, Belgium, for lip-syncing after an incident occurred onstage. The unfortunate incident occurred when Eric Singer, an American hard rock musician and the drummer for KISS since 1991, messed up his part in their 1976 classic “Detroit Rock City,” which led to disarray and a malfunctioning of the backtracks. This led to the exposure of the pre-recorded backup tracks of guitarist Paul Stanley.
ROCK MUSIC
Person
Ryuichi Sakamoto
epicstream.com

Neil Gaiman Says The Sandman Series Was Inspired by Howard the Duck

There is little doubt that The Sandman took a long time being stuck in production hell before it finally got reimagined into a Netflix series. However, Neil Gaiman assures fans that it will be well worth the wait. After all, every step that Gaiman took with the upcoming show was inspired by none other than Howard the Duck!
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

GOT7 Youngjae's Agency Dismisses Relationship Rumors Involving Singer Lovey

GOT7 Youngjae was bombarded with rumors that he was dating singer Lovey. GOT7 debuted in 2014 and introduced its seven members — JB, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam, and Yugyeom — to the public. Although they have been part of the industry, they only became a subject to dating rumors after a Chinese platform claimed that Jackson was dating WJSN’s Yuqi.
MUSIC
Variety

BTS Commits to Busan Concert in Favor of World Expo Bid

Click here to read the full article. K-pop superstars BTS have committed to playing a live concert in support of Busan as host city of the 2030 World Expo. The group has also been appointed as ambassadors for the bid. Bang Si-Hyuk, chairman of BTS’ management agency HYBE, and the company’s CEO Park Jiwon on Friday (local time) signed an agreement with Busan Metropolitan City mayor Park Heong-joon. The deal commits the band to the concert and a range of related tasks. No date was given for the show. BTS will hold other activities to appeal to the members of the Bureau International...
MUSIC
epicstream.com

Suh Jung Hee Dead? Korean Actress Speaks Up After Emergence of Death Hoax

Suh Jung Hee spoke up after fake news about her death emerged. Suh Jung Hee has been through worse in her personal life and career in the past years. Most recently, the actress and model revealed that she was diagnosed with breast cancer in April. She has since undergone surgery...
CANCER
#Plagiarism#Japanese#Korean#The Korea Times#Time
epicstream.com

RAIN Reveals His Wife Kim Tae Hee Is The Boss in Their House

Rain, once again, shared a heartwarming detail about his marriage life with Kim Tae Hee. Rain and Kim Tae Hee have been one of the most ideal celebrity couples in South Korea since they started dating years ago. They first confirmed their romance in 2013 and got married years later.
WORLD
InsideHook

“Mad God” Maps a Bustling Stop-Motion Hellscape

In the Inferno, Dante Aligheri organized Hell into nine concentric circles more like layered rings beneath the crust of the Earth, the tiers of sin growing more egregious until we reach Satan in the ice-cold core. Sandro Botticelli painted an illustrated guide to The Divine Comedy in the late 15th century and laid out an intricate cross-section of the afterlife, its stacked echelons narrowing downward to convey the decreasing size of each realm. Phil Tippett’s new film Mad God, a stop-motion miracle that likewise maps a desolate hellscape bustling with eccentric depravities, begins with an inversion of this image. With a swell of grandiose strings and brass, a cone-shaped tower bursts onto the screen, backlit by a burning crimson sun. As storm clouds gather overhead, the camera pulls back to reveal a throng of tiny figures clarifying the colossal scale of the shot. From here, it’s all down, down, down.
MOVIES
NME

Chung Ha to release second studio album ‘Bare & Rare’ next month

Chung Ha has officially announced the release details for her sophomore studio album, ‘Bare & Rare’, due out in July. Today (June 27), the K-pop singer shared on Twitter and Instagram that her second studio album, titled ‘Bare & Rare’, will arrive on July 11 at 6pm KST. The announcement was made alongside a “scheduler” poster, which reveals when the album’s tracklist and teasers will be unveiled leading up to its release.
WORLD
Variety

Redd Kross’ ‘Neurotica,’ a Lost ’80s Power-Pop Classic, Finally Gets Its Due: Album Review

Click here to read the full article. Absence can make the heart grow fonder, and one of the ironies of the power-pop revival of the mid-1980s was how hard it was to find records by some of its main archetypes, even if those earlier groups had genuine hits: The brace of great early-‘70s albums and singles by Beatles-obsessed bands like Badfinger, Big Star and the Raspberries had been out of print for years and could only be found at specialty shops for exorbitant prices or as random junkshop jackpots. Even more ironically, one of the greatest albums of that ‘80s wave...
MUSIC
NME

Listen to a previously-unreleased alternate version of Wilco’s ‘Kamera’

Wilco have shared a previously unreleased, alternate version of their 2002 ‘Yankee Hotel Foxtrot’ cut ‘Kamera’, lifted from forthcoming deluxe editions of the album that are set to arrive in September. ‘Kamera (The Unified Theory of Everything Version)’ is a significantly heavier take on the track,...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Hear Sylvan Esso’s Sparse, Experimental New Single ‘Your Reality’

Click here to read the full article. Sylvan Esso have released a fragmented, stripped-down new single, “Your Reality.” The track follows last month’s “Sunburn,” the electronic pop duo’s first new music since 2020’s Free Love. The instrumentation on “Your Reality” is sparse, with Amelia Meath singing the vocals almost like a poem as she asks, “Were there rules originally, or are we learning how to be?” In a press release, Meath’s bandmate Nick Sanborn describes the song as a “reference point for how weird we can take it. How bare and strange something can be.” The pair adds that the single marks a...
THEATER & DANCE
epicstream.com

Kaiju No. 8 Release Schedule: When Do New Manga Chapters Come Out?

Kaiju No. 8 is one of Shonen Jump’s most successful manga to this day. It holds the record for being the first Jump Plus series to reach a total of 1.2 million copies in circulation. To keep you invested, here is the Kaiju No. 8 release schedule for when the new manga chapters come out!
COMICS
PopCrush

What Does BTS’ Hiatus Mean?

The word "hiatus" is a jump scare for many music fans. In their annual FESTA anniversary video on YouTube, K-pop mega stars BTS sat down for a group dinner and tearfully explained their plans for a "period of off time" which translated to "hiatus" in the subtitles. The group's leader,...
THEATER & DANCE
epicstream.com

Ju Ji Hoon Workout: How The Kingdom Star Stay Fit At 40?

Ju Ji Hoon is among Kdrama’s OG leading men and up to this year, he maintained his status as one of the in-demand actors. From being the heartthrob crown prince in the 2006 hit rom-com Princess Hours to a rookie park ranger in Jirisan, the Hallyu star seems like he doesn't age at all.
WORLD
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Being James Bond Free Online

Cast: Daniel Craig Michael G. Wilson Barbara Broccoli Sam Mendes Hugh Jackman. Daniel Craig candidly reflects on his 15 year adventure as James Bond. Including never-before-seen archival footage from Casino Royale to the upcoming 25th film No Time To Die, Craig shares his personal memories in conversation with 007 producers, Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.
MOVIES

