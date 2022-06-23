ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why North Minneapolis Needs a Roller Rink

By Ellie Roth
Cover picture for the articleWhen Eric Moran ran to represent North Minneapolis on the Minneapolis Parks and Recreation board last year, they began looking at vacant and unused spaces to see if the Parks board could turn the buildings into something new for their community. “There really aren't any spaces within North that...

All Hands on Deck

At first, Lisa Clark Balke was less than enchanted by the towering evergreens that are synonymous with cozy cabins tucked deep into the Wisconsin woods. “I’m from North Dakota,” says the Minneapolis resident and co-owner of Victory Vintage in Linden Hills. “There are so many trees here; I was starting to feel claustrophobic. Every road looked the same.”
Joe Rainey's Experimental Pow Wow Music

On Monday night, Joe Rainey Sr. will debut his new album Niineta at the 7th Street Entry, backed up by his partner on the project, the musician Andrew Broder. It’s a homecoming show for Rainey—he lives on the Oneida Reservation with his wife near Green Bay, a lonely Vikings fan surrounded by cheese. But Rainey grew up in south Minneapolis, in his mom’s house on historic Milwaukee Avenue. He wanted to be a pow wow singer when he was a little boy, recording pow wow singing groups with his GE tape recorder at the American Indian Center on Franklin Ave. His mom enrolled him in a dancing and singing practice with the Little Earth Juniors soon thereafter. As a pre-teen he began hanging out around The Boyz (a legendary Minneapolis drum group) at a house some of them stayed at in the Little Earth projects.
Best Restaurants Readers' Poll Winners 2022

Centro is the focal point for Quincy Street tacos. We started scattering these medals around the Twin Cities back in the early ’90s. It’s a little frightening to proclaim, “We’re in the clear!”—especially when so many restaurants didn’t get federal grants and still find themselves struggling with staffing and supply chain issues. And yet, there’s clearly reason to be hopeful and optimistic. We’ve seen some of our favorites work so hard to stay the course, and Twin Citizen eaters have rewarded them with love—both as guests in the restaurants and as voters in this poll. We couldn’t be happier to find this list as robust as it is and your love for your cities’ food scene as fervent as it was in 2019. I’m just going to say it: The future looks bright!
Gluten-Free Eats at Hold the Wheat

If you did so much baking during quarantine that you almost quit your corporate job and opened a bakery, raise your hand. If everyone who didn’t follow through put their hand down, we’d be left with Spencer Justiniano, who’s smiling and waving on high. After showing up...
