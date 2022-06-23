Why North Minneapolis Needs a Roller Rink

On Monday night, Joe Rainey Sr. will debut his new album Niineta at the 7th Street Entry, backed up by his partner on the project, the musician Andrew Broder. It’s a homecoming show for Rainey—he lives on the Oneida Reservation with his wife near Green Bay, a lonely Vikings fan surrounded by cheese. But Rainey grew up in south Minneapolis, in his mom’s house on historic Milwaukee Avenue. He wanted to be a pow wow singer when he was a little boy, recording pow wow singing groups with his GE tape recorder at the American Indian Center on Franklin Ave. His mom enrolled him in a dancing and singing practice with the Little Earth Juniors soon thereafter. As a pre-teen he began hanging out around The Boyz (a legendary Minneapolis drum group) at a house some of them stayed at in the Little Earth projects.
