ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CTA driver injured after group throws rocks at bus in West Woodlawn: CPD

By Diane Pathieu
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 2 days ago

A CTA bus driver was injured after Chicago police said a group threw rocks at the bus Wednesday night in the West Woodlawn neighborhood.

The 30-year-old driver was in the 500 block of East 63rd Street at about 10:39 p.m. when police said she crossed the group throwing rocks.

One of the rocks entered the driver's side window and hit the driver in her neck, police said.

Passengers on the bus said they didn't know what was being pelted at them.

"We just hit the floor," bus passenger James said. "The bus driver got hit with something. She kind of went into shock. Everybody was kind of 'Move the bus, move the bus,' but it is kind of hard to tel somebody that when they are shocked."

The driver was transported to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.

Comments / 12

jarheadatheart
2d ago

What a waste of resources. The people in these neighborhoods wonder why their neighborhoods are such a wasteland. Wow, the lack of sense is overwhelming.

Reply(1)
15
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Chicago, IL
Accidents
timesnewsexpress.com

Two people shot outside 79th Street Red Line station

CHICAGO (CBS) –Two people were shot Thursday night near the 79th Street CTA Red Line station on the city’s South Side. The shooting happened around 9:50 p.m. at the entrance to the Chicago Transit Authority station at 79th Street and the Dan Ryan Expressway, near a bus stop.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cta#Bus Driver#Cpd#Chicago Police#Accident#St Bernard Hospital
nadignewspapers.com

Man shot in apparent-road rage incident on Lawrence Avenue in Jefferson Park

A 33-year-old man is listed in good condition after being shot during an apparent road-rage incident at about 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, in the 5000 block of West Lawrence Avenue, near the Kennedy Expressway in Jefferson Park, according to Chicago police. Two vehicles reportedly were cutting each other off...
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

3 shot, 1 fatally, at WeatherTech warehouse shooting

One person is dead and two were injured after a shooting at a WeatherTech warehouse in the Chicago suburb of Bolingbrook early Saturday morning, ABC Chicago station, WLS reported. Officers were dispatched to 1 Weathertech Way at 6:25 a.m. Saturday in response to reports of a subject shot, Bolingbrook police...
BOLINGBROOK, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cwbchicago.com

Woman was part of prolific burglary team that raided Burberry twice in January, prosecutors say

Five months ago, after Emma Murphy was involved in a suburban car crash, Oak Park police allegedly found stolen merchandise in her vehicle. Those items, including a Moose Knuckle brand headband, allowed Chicago police to crack a burglary ring that may have committed more than 200 break-ins at businesses across the North Side and downtown, including two burglaries in one week at Burberry, 633 North Michigan. During one night of break-ins, the crew dumped a stolen cash register and other goodies outside Gov. JB Pritzker’s mansion in the Gold Coast.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Two 15-year-old boys among 3 shot in Chatham

CHICAGO - Three people were shot, including two 15-year-old boys, Friday afternoon in Chatham on the South Side. About 3:10 p.m. the group was on the sidewalk in the 8100 block of South King Drive when someone in a vehicle opened fire, Chicago police said. One of the teen boys...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Driver charged with striking police officer directing traffic in Jackson Park

CHICAGO - A man was charged driving a stolen car into a Chicago police officer who was directing traffic last year in Jackson Park on the South Side. A Chicago police sergeant was directing traffic when 21-year-old Joshua Hudson struck him with a stolen vehicle and dragged him on June 11, 2021 in the 1700 block of East Hayes Drive, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

16-year-old girl seriously wounded in Chatham shooting

CHICAGO - A 16-year-old girl was shot and seriously wounded early Friday as a relative was parking in Chatham on the Far South Side. The teen was in the passenger seat of a car driven by a family member when she was shot by someone passing in a sedan around 2:19 a.m. in the 8000 block of South Stewart Avenue, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

South Side Red Line Commuters Rattled After Rider Shot, Seriously Wounded Near 47th Street Station

GRAND BOULEVARD — After at least two recent shootings on or near the Red Line, some South Siders say they’re feeling worried about their safety. The latest shooting occurred around 7:50 p.m. Tuesday near the 47th Street Red Line station, police said. A man riding a northbound train got into an argument with another man, then shot the victim in his back and legs, police said. The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
89K+
Followers
13K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy