We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Before moving into this teeny studio apartment in New York’s Greenwich Village, Skylar was living on a sailboat she had remodeled in North Carolina. So, she wasn’t too intimidated by a home that’s only 200 square feet. “I found my apartment online during an uncertain time in the pandemic,” Skylar explains. “I wasn’t able to physically see the apartment and location prior to signing the lease, so I just had to go with my gut feelings.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO