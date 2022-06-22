Free Fireworks Show in Crestline

In Yucca Valley, the gates open for a 4th of July celebration at Brehm Park at 6:00 p.m.. The event will feature a free concert and spectacular fireworks show. The concert starts at 6:30 and the fireworks start at 9:00. Z107.7 radio will broadcast the patriotic music background for both...
Vandals destroyed Redlands Theatre Festival sets after opening night sometime late Friday evening or early Saturday morning. The festival just opened its 50th season after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. The vandals destroyed key aspects of the sets forcing them to cancel Saturday night’s show. After rallying, the repertory theater company was able to hold the Sunday night performance, but there are remaining security concerns, said artistic director Shannon Galuszka.
The Redlands Conservancy's Treasure Sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, June 24, Saturday, June 25 and Sunday, June 26, at the Asistencia on Barton Road. The treasures are, well, treasures. All manner of long-held and treasured items have been donated to the conservancy for the sale.
It started with an invite to lunch. A good friend from Mexico wanted to put two of his LA buddies together, so he introduced me to Davide Berruto, a self-described facilitator of good times and bad decisions. At the cafe next to the Aether Store on La Brea, we became fast friends. Berruto is immediately charming. He wore a wide-brimmed hat in white, white pants, and a light blue mohair sweater. A bright smile shined through his salt-and-pepper beard.
It’s been a long time since a breakfast burrito came along that could legitimately challenge Orange County’s holy trinity: Athenian #3 in Buena Park, Nate’s Korner in Santa Ana, and Nick’s Deli in Los Alamitos and Seal Beach. Now, there is a worthy contender, serving up some of OC’s best breakfast bites from a brown trailer at a Home Depot in Cypress.
In the winter of 1905, permit #498 was approved to build a new 1½-story residence at 121 E. Fern Ave. in the Atwood and Ford #1 Tract on lot 12. The home would measure approximately 34-by-48 feet and consist of seven rooms. Mr. Fredrick T. Harris was the first owner and architect of this one-of-a-kind home.
Banning has installed fencing around the area that will soon become the Opportunity Village Shelter, which will replace the Ramsey Street Village homeless shelter that was destroyed by a fire in January 2021. Forty people were displaced when 19 of 20 housing pods burned down, and one other was severely...
On Saturday June 18th, a number of Juneteenth events were held across the Inland Empire. The Black Voice News spent time at the Black Collective X Itoas’ annual Juneteenth Celebration at White Park in Riverside as well as San Bernardino Juneteenth Committee’s Juneteenth Celebration of Freedom at San Bernardino Valley College. At these events community members, local merchants and artists came together to celebrate the holiday and its meaning, uplifting community voices and sharing joy.
Very nice, Charming and Affordable mobile home and you own the land. What a great opportunity. Upgraded Master Bath, A Covered front porch for enjoying your favorite refreshments, Great floor plan with Bedrooms are at opposite ends of unit and a Covered back deck with lighting for relaxing after a day at the lake. Don't miss out on this one! Great community features pool, spa, sauna, and fitness room. carport, Fenced backyard. Your Big Bear Getaway awaits.
People my age — I’m 58 — tend to yammer on about how much better their lives were before things were so expensive, politics were a literal blood sport, and our kids played outside joyously, in the dirt, with a rock, a tin can, and a half-roll of electrical tape.
Dunkin’, the coffee and donut chain, has leased space in Moreno Valley. The company will occupy a 2,062 square-foot drive-thru in Iris Plaza at 16170 Perris Blvd., according to Progressive Real Estate Partners in Rancho Cucamonga, which helped negotiate the lease. The franchisee, whose name was not released, operates...
California officials are emphasizing the need to remove the trash that has marred many streets and highways, and one recent project helped accomplish that goal in Fontana. Maintenance crews have collected a total of 56 bags of trash along Interstate 10 in Fontana, according to a Twitter post by Caltrans District 8 on June 23.
A search is on in the Mile Square Park area of Fountain Valley for a coyote who attacked a 2-year-old child. According to the Fountain Valley Police Department, the incident took place on Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. near Euclid Street and Stonecress Avenue on the east side of the park.
LOS ANGELES - Summer officially came back on Tuesday, and Southern California is already feeling the summer heat. It's hot this weekend in Los Angeles, and it won't be letting up until well into next week, according to the National Weather Service. This heat wave is expected to last through...
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - Due to a storm that’s made for potentially unsafe conditions, officials have announced closures for some beaches in Orange and Los Angeles counties. Mother Nature put on quite the show in Southern California as a summer storm produced thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds, and rain overnight.
Nickelodeon Pizza is a staple in the Inland Empire and continues to thrive with its fan-favorite, the chorizo and avocado pizza. Since opening in 1973 as The Roaring ’20s and six pizza parlors later, Colton has been home to the last standing Nickelodeon Pizza. Its owner Gary Grossich, the...
Debby Boone is a singer. A country singer, a pop singer, a gospel singer and a musical theater singer. She’s also a children’s book author and an autobiographer, a performer, a singer, a storyteller, and a settle-in-for-a-good-time entertainer. The show starts at 8 p.m. Those in the Redlands...
To underscore the danger illegal fireworks pose for people, animals and the environment, Riverside County residents could be fined for using them in unincorporated areas. The multi-agency effort to combat the sale, transportation and use of illegal fireworks comes after an increasingly excessive and hazardous use of illegal fireworks in years past.
Sun Valley, Los Angeles, CA: Homeless individuals managed to open a hydrant in an attempt to extinguish a fire engulfing a recreational vehicle early Thursday morning, June 23, 2022. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to an RV fire in Sun Valley around 3:46 a.m. on the 9800 block of...
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — One man went on to serve three terms as San Bernardino police chief. Another helped establish a police department elsewhere. A third became the mayor of San Bernardino, while a fourth still holds the record for longest tenure with the department. Nine officers launched the...
Comments / 0