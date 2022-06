ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating a murder that took place on Dewey Avenue Friday night. Authorities say officers arrived at 210 Dewey Ave. around 8:22 p.m. for reports of a person down. Upon arriving at the scene, officers located a male who had suffered at least one gunshot wound.

