Suspect Who Pulled a Runner After Kneeland Traffic Stop Last Week Found in Eureka Home, Sheriff’s Office Says
Outstanding felony warrant suspect Tyler Tommy Lemmons was taken into custody on Jan. 14, 2023, by officers with the Eureka Police Department. Lemmons was located inside a residence on the 1900 block of 3rd Street in Eureka. Lemmons was booked into the Humboldt County Correctional Facility on charges of assault...
Woman Arrested With Fentanyl and Quantities of Pills Following Hoopa Traffic Stop
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Jan. 17, 2023, at about 10:53 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the Hoopa area conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation on Highway 96 near Moon Lane. Deputies contacted two occupants of the vehicle...
(VIDEO) Security Footage Shows Physical Encounter Between Wildberries Manager and Teen Shoplifter
Video footage submitted to the Outpost anonymously. Edited to obscure the identity of minors. A clip of security camera footage from inside Arcata’s Wildberries Marketplace — a fuzzy version of which was posted to Reddit this morning — shows a prolonged physical struggle between the store’s general manager, Aaron Gottschalk, and a teenage girl who was suspected of shoplifting.
OBITUARY: Carlton Reid Carroll, 1937-2022
Passed away at the age of 85 on November 28, 2022. Carlton Reid Carroll was the only child of Elizabeth Ellen Healy of Eureka and Max Wilson Carroll of Illinois. Carl was born Sept 27, 1937 in Oakland and raised in Eureka. Carl’s mother’s family were early pioneers of Humboldt...
(VIDEO) Suspect Arrested in Failed Three Corners Market ATM Burglary Case
ABOVE: Surveillance footage courtesy Three Corners Market. Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. A McKinleyville man wanted in connection with a smash-and-grab burglary near Freshwater has been arrested. On January 8, 2023, at about 4:27 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a business on the...
Highway 36 Closed East of Swimmer’s Delight Due to Slide Removal
Highway 36 is closed … again. The roadway is closed in both directions just east of Carlotta, between Swimmer’s Delight and the Van Duzen River Bridge, due to slide removal. Our friends at Caltrans District 1 are hoping to clear the roadway by tomorrow morning. Highway 36 remains...
Garberville Traffic Stop Results in Arrest of Suspected Fentanyl Dealer
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Jan. 16, 2023, at about 2:07 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the Garberville area conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with expired registration. Deputies contacted the driver of the vehicle, 46-year-old Carolyn Marie Brandy aka...
OBITUARY: Wesley Merlyn Ammer, 1962-2023
Wesley Merlyn Ammer, age 60 years, passed peacefully on January 8, 2023. He was born March 12, 1962 in Eureka to parents Wesley & Jerri Ann Ammer. Wes grew up in Humboldt living Fields Landing, Bridgeville, Carlotta and Fortuna. He went to school at Cuddleback Elementary and Fortuna High School, graduating in 1980. In 1983 he married Christie McNaughton. They were blessed with a daughter, Brooke, in 1984; a son, Travis, in 1986; and another son, Trent, in 1991. They later divorced in 2016.
One Month, Two Disasters: Supervisors Ratify Emergency Proclamation for Winter Storms as Official Tally Earthquake Damages
Just 28 days after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake kicked off the region’s most seismically active and destructive month in more than a decade, the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors today unanimously ratified a local emergency proclamation for the other natural disaster to strike Humboldt County over that stretch: a succession of major winter storms that toppled trees, disrupted utility services, damaged homes and roadways and caused mudslides and widespread flooding.
Mattole Road Closed Just West of Weott for the Foreseeable Future Due to Storm Damage
California State Parks today closed Mattole Road in Humboldt Redwoods State Park until further notice due to the recent storm damage and the risk for a potential landslide. The closure is located 1.5 miles west of the juncture with Highway 101. Mattole Road runs west from the highway at the confluence of the south fork and main stem of the Eel River, then traverses through Humboldt Redwoods State Park.
OBITUARY: Richard Allen Griffith, 1955-2022
Richard Allen Griffith was born on July 3, 1955 in Eureka. He was the fifth child of seven born to Frank and Jewel Griffith. He passed on Thanksgiving night, Nov. 24, 2022 in Oroville of complications from heart disease. Richard spent his early years in Eureka, where he attended Eureka...
(PHOTOS) Commercial Dungeness Crab Season Finally Opens
Opening day was delayed and delayed again thanks to low meat weights and elevated domoic acid levels followed by price negotiations and the recent winter storms, but commercial crabbers finally got their pots in the waters off Humboldt County’s coast this morning as the commercial Dungeness crab season finally began.
(UPDATE) INTRODUCING: John Kennedy O’Connor, a Classy British Expat and a Veteran Broadcaster, Has Deigned to Join Your Lost Coast Outpost News Team
UPDATE: 5 p.m.: Today we were playing around with what that might look like and thought, what the hell, let’s share our dress rehearsal with Humboldt. We will evolve this thing with time, but we’re curious what you think! Let us have it!. # # #. Original Post:...
OBITUARY: Diane Sommerhause Bent, 1953-2023
Diane Sommerhause Bent was born on Dec. 9, 1953 in San Diego. She moved to Eureka at age three, where she remained for the majority of her life. Diane attended Freshwater Elementary, Winship Middle and Eureka High (Class of ‘72). She looked fondly on her time working at Broken Eggshell, Big Loaf Bakery and Hilfiker Retaining Walls, where she retired in 2020.
OBITUARY: Maureen (Renie) Ellen Myers, 1948-2022
Renie died peacefully in her sleep on December 19, 2022 in her lifelong home in Eureka. Renie is survived by her children Dennis (Allie) Higgins and Faryn Rushing; grandchildren Holly, Cody and Ryan Higgins and great-granddaughter Hadley Higgins; her siblings Denny (Gay) Myers, Chuck Myers and Mary Myers; her nieces Carie, Kelly, Amy, Deana, Erin Myers, and many great-nieces and nephews; her lifelong friend Debbie White; and her children, Jill, Lyndsay and Keith. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ellen Lillian Kaski and Frank George Myers.
