Wesley Merlyn Ammer, age 60 years, passed peacefully on January 8, 2023. He was born March 12, 1962 in Eureka to parents Wesley & Jerri Ann Ammer. Wes grew up in Humboldt living Fields Landing, Bridgeville, Carlotta and Fortuna. He went to school at Cuddleback Elementary and Fortuna High School, graduating in 1980. In 1983 he married Christie McNaughton. They were blessed with a daughter, Brooke, in 1984; a son, Travis, in 1986; and another son, Trent, in 1991. They later divorced in 2016.

FORTUNA, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO