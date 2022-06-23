ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Our Editors Spill: The One Fashion Essential They Can’t Live Without

By MADELINE GALASSI
theeverygirl.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you were hanging out around our office for a day, a few things would come to light. You’d realize how much we collectively love snacks (Goldfish and Chex Mix in particular), how into pop culture we are, and how many products we all collectively try. A day doesn’t go by...

theeverygirl.com

Comments / 0

Related
theeverygirl.com

50 Chic Patriotic Pieces You Can Prime Yourself Before the Long Weekend

Fireworks and sparklers are in stock, grocery stores have BBQ-inspired meal ideas scattered all over the store, and everything red, white, and blue is on every endcap in Target. This could only mean one thing: The Fourth of July is approaching. You might have your plans and BBQ menu planned already, but have you given any thought to what 4th of July clothes you’re going to wear?
APPAREL
theeverygirl.com

The Summer Accessories You’re Seeing All Over Instagram

For the second summer in a row, fun and colorful jewelry seems to be the go-to for Instagram fashion girls. These easy summer accessories are not only fun and unique, but you can find a way to incorporate them into your wardrobe no matter your taste or budget. If you’d like to stick to the affordable side, there are plenty of budget-friendly options, but if you want an investment piece, you can find those as well. You can also choose to go all-in on bright and bold or stick to more muted (yet still colorful) tones.
APPAREL
Daily Mail

'I miss him, we all miss him': Sir Elton John dedicates his iconic song Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me to the late George Michael during his British Summer Time set

Sir Elton John dedicated his iconic song Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me to the late George Michael during his British Summer Time set on Friday night. The star, 75, introducing the track - which found a second wave of success in 1991 as a live cover version between Sir Elton and Michael - saying he 'misses' the singer.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Trends#Baggy Jeans#Gold Jewelry
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day Apple deals 2022: Confirmed dates and best early offers for AirPods, iMac and iPhone

Can you hear that? It’s the distant rumble of Amazon Prime Day. It’s the whisper in the wind of deals, deals, deals. It’s the sound of the second biggest shopping event of the year (sorry Jeff), chugging along, getting closer and closer.Amazon has already announced that the two-day shopping bonanza will take place on Tuesday 12 and Wednesday 13 July this year, and now the event is now seriously thumping on the door, with early Prime Day deals already up for grabs. If you’re an Apple fan, you’re not going to want to miss out. While it’s difficult to know which...
ELECTRONICS
InsideHook

“Mad God” Maps a Bustling Stop-Motion Hellscape

In the Inferno, Dante Aligheri organized Hell into nine concentric circles more like layered rings beneath the crust of the Earth, the tiers of sin growing more egregious until we reach Satan in the ice-cold core. Sandro Botticelli painted an illustrated guide to The Divine Comedy in the late 15th century and laid out an intricate cross-section of the afterlife, its stacked echelons narrowing downward to convey the decreasing size of each realm. Phil Tippett’s new film Mad God, a stop-motion miracle that likewise maps a desolate hellscape bustling with eccentric depravities, begins with an inversion of this image. With a swell of grandiose strings and brass, a cone-shaped tower bursts onto the screen, backlit by a burning crimson sun. As storm clouds gather overhead, the camera pulls back to reveal a throng of tiny figures clarifying the colossal scale of the shot. From here, it’s all down, down, down.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Product Reviews
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
theeverygirl.com

ATTN ‘To All The Boys I Loved Before’ Fans: Your New Favorite Show is Here

I have been waiting for this moment for 13 years—The Summer I Turned Pretty book trilogy was finally adapted for TV, and I binge-watched the series in under 24 hours. The show was everything I hoped it would be: The characters are exactly as I imagined them, it sucked me right back into the world of Cousins Beach, and I felt like I was a teenager again. When I finished reading the third book as a sophomore in high school (after staying up until 3 a.m. to finish it), I remember literally throwing it across the room because I was so upset that the series was over.
TV SERIES
theeverygirl.com

10 Genius IKEA Hacks That Have Our Jaws on the Floor

The best part about IKEA? Their furniture is super affordable. The worst part? It sometimes looks like it. Now, don’t get me wrong: I’m a big-time IKEA shopper myself. The Swedish retailer has perfected that minimalist-yet-cozy aesthetic that the Scandinavians do so well, and at their prices, I’ll gladly fill up a cart. That being said, if you’re going to pay $10 for a coffee table, you can’t set your style expectations too high. That is unless you’re willing to put in a little work. It’s amazing what some fresh paint, new hardware, and a bit of elbow grease can do. There are limitless IKEA hacks out there, but we’ve rounded up 10 of the best that truly have us ogling. Let’s see if any of these ridiculously good IKEA hacks will inspire me to finally revamp that pair of LACK side tables sitting in my living room.
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy