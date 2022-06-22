ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Three Players Removed From Florida Gators 2022 Roster

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis story has been updated after originally stating that WR Marcus Burke was among the players cut, a UF spokesperson...

The Daily South

Ocala Is the Gorgeous, Adventure-Filled Florida Town You've Never Heard Of

When Southerners close their eyes and imagine paradise, it often looks a little (OK, a lot) like a Florida beach. Sugar-white sand, sparkling turquoise waters, sea oats swaying in the wind, and there you have it: picture-perfect Florida. One of the downsides to our obsession with Florida's coastline is that it can blind us to interior destinations that are just as worthy of a visit as their seaside counterparts.
OCALA, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Recruiting ramps up for police force

Law enforcement offices in the tri-county area are stepping up recruiting efforts to fill both sworn officer and civilian positions. The Sumter County and Marion County sheriff’s offices, and the Wildwood and Lady Lake police departments are a few local agencies that are actively hiring and visiting local schools and academies to recruit. In addition to going to high schools and colleges to talk with students about joining law enforcement, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office regularly shares job openings on its social media accounts and websites. The agency also is creating tools, like informational binders, for in-person recruitment events to highlight the benefits of working in Sumter County, Deputy Chief Chris Haworth said.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
moderncampground.com

Wildwood RV Village Spruces Up Grounds, Phase 3 Near Completion

Amidst high fuel costs and soaring prices, things are looking sunny and bright for Florida’s Wildwood RV Village. Work on the RV park’s phase three may still be underway, but almost half of its new premium sites—some of which are still being built—are already booked for the season, according to Jennifer Johnson, the operations property manager of Wildwood RV.
WILDWOOD, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Gainesville man charged with attacking woman who was riding her bike home from work

GAINESVILLE, FLA. – Dayne Tyler Baucom, 30, was arrested late last night after allegedly attacking a woman as she rode her bike home from work. A Gainesville Police Department (GPD) officer responded to multiple calls about a battery in the 1000 block of SW 16th Avenue at 11:23 p.m., where the victim reported that she’d had multiple encounters with Baucom over the past few months, but the previous incidents had not escalated to the level of violence. She told the officer that as she was riding her bike home from work, Baucom got in her way and was yelling at her and calling her names. She said that as she attempted to walk by him, he shoved her and punched her multiple times with a closed fist. She was treated by EMS on scene for minor injuries. A witness reportedly saw the incident and confirmed the victim’s account.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WESH

Severe storms leave behind trail of damage in Ocala neighborhood

OCALA, Fla. — A possible micro burst or small tornado tore through the Silver Springs Shores neighborhood Thursday afternoon. The storm uprooted trees, sending them crashing down onto at least one home and several vehicles. It also downed powerlines and caused a small fire. "We looked out the window...
OCALA, FL
alachuatoday.com

Road Ranger Services Are Always Free

LAKE CITY ‒ For those who may be wondering just what Road Rangers along Florida’s interstate roadways are about, the Florida Department of Transporation (FDOT) has the answer. The Road Ranger Service Patrol provides traffic incident management services and limited no-cost highway assistance to motorists to improve highway...
LAKE CITY, FL
Action News Jax

2-year-old drowns in pond near Putnam County home, sheriff’s office says

A 2-year-old girl died Tuesday after being pulled from a pond in Hollister. According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, the child’s mother told first responders that the 2-year-old had been playing outside with another child before the incident, saying the children were only out of sight for “about 10 minutes” before she and other adults inside the home realized they were missing.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

GPD makes child exploitation arrest

Gainesville, Fla. – On Thursday, June 23, 2022, the Gainesville Police Department (GPD) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Division, with the assistance of GPD SWAT, served a search warrant at 2306 NW 65th Place. The investigation was prompted after GPD received a Cyber Tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). The Cyber Tip indicated that a Facebook user shared a video of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) through their messaging platform.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Dunnellon man arrested for molesting girl; faces up to life in prison if convicted

A Dunnellon man was taken into custody under allegations he molested a girl, and faces up to a lifetime in prison if convicted. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office authorities arrested 74-year-old Brian Russell Frantz the morning of Tuesday, June 21, on two life-felony counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a child 12 years old or younger.
DUNNELLON, FL
WESH

Man found shot, killed in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A man was found shot dead in Marion County Tuesday. According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the 17700 block of NE 22nd Court in Citra just before noon on a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies located a black...
MARION COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

Lake City man sues Columbia County Sheriff's Office after police K-9 attack in 2020

LAKE CITY, Fla. — Martinezz Bowman of Lake City was attacked by a police dog in October 2020 as a result of what his attorney described as a "routine traffic stop." Bowman's injuries were extensive and required multiple surgeries. The incident occurred when the police initiated a traffic stop over what was a taillight issue. Bowman was headed home in his mother’s car, his attorney, John Phillips, told First Coast News.
LAKE CITY, FL

