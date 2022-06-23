ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 189 Release Date, Time, Spoilers

By Marla Anonuevo
epicstream.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the end of the latest chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen, it seems like Kashimo had the upper hand. How will Hakari fight back? Or is this the end for him? Here's everything you need to know for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 189!. Table of contents. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 188 Recap....

epicstream.com

epicstream.com

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Opening Scene Released Online

While anime fans in North America and other regions are waiting for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero to arrive in theaters this summer, the highly-anticipated shonen film is already showing in theaters in Japan, and leaks have made it online. The film features Gohan, Piccolo, and other Z-Fighters battle the...
COMICS
dotesports.com

Ubisoft’s Skull and Bones release date, gameplay reveal may be coming soon

Skull and Bones, the upcoming action-adventure game developed by Ubisoft Singapore and published by Ubisoft, is reportedly getting a new official reveal next month, according to Tom Henderson of Try Hard Guides. The pirate game may reportedly receive new details during the week of the Fourth of July, likely in...
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Episode 11 Release Date and Time, Countdown

There is no obstacle Shikimori and Izumi can't overcome if they work together! Join the unusual couple once again in Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Episode 11's release date, time, countdown, and everything you need to know!. Table of contents. Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Episode 10 Recap.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

PS4 Players Surprised With Stealth Release of PS2 Classic

PS4 players have been surprised with a stealth release that can trace its roots back to both the PS2 and even the PS1. The PS5 has been out for nearly two years now, but not only does the PS4 continue to get games, but in some cases, it's getting games that the PS5 isn't even getting. How long this will last? Not long. Maybe a couple of years, though if a recession is imminent it may very well extend the shelf life of the PS4. Whatever the case, today, it has not just a new game, but a new stealth release.
RETAIL
ComicBook

Xbox Makes Xbox 360 Launch Exclusive Free for All Xbox Users

An Xbox 360 game has been made free over on the Microsoft Store, and if you were playing the Xbox 360 at launch in 2005, it may look quite familiar and that's because it was one of the console's launch exclusives. Now, it's free via Xbox Live and can be enjoyed by anyone on Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox One S, Xbox One X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X as there is no Xbox Live Gold requirement. How long it will be free for, we don't know. In other words, at the moment of publishing it's free, but this may have changed by the time you're reading this.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Leak Reveals Big Change Coming

A new leak associated with PlayStation Plus has seemingly revealed that the service is about to receive a major change from Sony. Within the past month, PS Plus has already seen a number of alterations come about, notably with the addition of PS Plus Premium and PS Plus Extra. And while these additional tiers of the subscription platform have prompted a bit of confusion from some subscribers, it looks like Sony is about to make another tweak to PS Plus that could annoy quite a few people.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Getting Xbox 360 Exclusives This September

Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users are getting an Xbox 360 exclusive and its sequel this September. When you think of Xbox 360 exclusives, you think of series like Halo, Gears of War, Crackdown, Fable, and Dead Rising. The Xbox 360 is Xbox's best-selling console so far by some margin, and it's partially because of its exclusive games. Every other generation, Xbox's exclusives haven't compared to the exclusives of its primary competitor, PlayStation. The Xbox 360 generation was different though. Not only was Microsoft pumping out high-quality exclusive games, but it was collecting a variety of smaller and more random exclusives you would' expect it to have. For example, Bullet Soul was locked down as an Xbox 360 console exclusive, as was its follow-up, Bullet Soul: Infinite Burst.
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

Star Wars Legend Mark Hamill is Against Rahul Kohli 'Babysitting' Grogu

It goes without saying that Baby Yoda has become one of the faces of modern-day Star Wars and both in fiction and in real life, people can't seem to get enough of the Force-wielding fellow. In the MandoVerse, Grogu has been in the care of both Din Djarin and Luke Skywalker and while it looked like the Child was on his way to fulfill his Jedi destiny, he still chose to be with his "original" father-figure.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Game of Thrones Star Gwendoline Christie Shares Promising Comment About the Jon Snow Sequel

As fans gear up for the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, they were all extra ecstatic when rumors swirled online that HBO is developing another spinoff based on beloved King of the North, Kit Harington's Jon Snow. Although details are not yet disclosed to the public, a recent statement from Emilia Clarke seemingly confirms the development. Now, another Game of Thrones star shares her thoughts about the Jon Snow spinoff.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Megalodon Rising Free Online

O'Shay Neal Wynter Eddins Freda Yifan Jing Zhan Wang. When history’s greatest aquatic predator returns, the armada of modern warships sent to destroy it has no chance at all. Is Megalodon Rising on Netflix?. Unfortunately, Megalodon Rising is not on Netflix. But you can't go too wrong with what...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

New Nintendo Direct Potentially Teased by Nintendo Store

Rumors of a new Nintendo Direct presentation for this coming week have grown even stronger thanks to a recent development associated with the Nintendo Store. For multiple weeks now, it has been reported and expected that Nintendo would hold its latest Direct showcase before June comes to a close. And while Nintendo itself has yet to confirm that this will actually be the case, a new move associated with the company may have just indicated that a Direct is definitely about to happen.
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

The Flash Deserves to be Shelved According to DC Fans

We all know for a fact that the DC Extended Universe has been struggling for years trying to find its right footing but it looks like all hope is gone for the once-promising superhero film franchise. Take for example the upcoming The Flash will which was originally intended for release later this year. The project's theatrical release was pushed back to 2023 despite the fact that director Andy Muschietti has actually completed filming it.
MOVIES
GAMINGbible

First 'Scarface 2' Gameplay Appears Online

At some point in the late 00s, Activision acquired Radical Entertainment and decided to cancel the sequel to 2006’s Scarface: The World Is Yours. I can’t really say it was a sad day as we didn’t even know that the game existed, but ex-Radical Entertainment devs have now finally lifted the lid on the cancelled project.
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

George R.R. Martin Clarifies Comment About House of the Dragon Beating Rings of Power

In case you missed it, George R.R. Martin had somehow declared war on the Lord of the Rings spin-off show The Rings of Power by hoping that his own Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon defeats the series when it premieres in August. But is that really what Martin wanted? The Fire and Blood author has clarified his comment about the competition between two epic spin-offs of fantasy literature's heavy hitters.
TV & VIDEOS

