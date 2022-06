Wildfires can be terrifying; the destruction the flames inflict is devastating. But wildfires wreak havoc in other ways, too. In fact, wildfire smoke can lead to dangerous air quality both outdoors and indoors. If wildfires rage near your home, it’s important to protect your property against wildfires, but consider that smoke from wildfires can enter a home and create unhealthy indoor air as well—even if your home is not in the immediate vicinity of a fire. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has shared the importance of taking steps to minimize the amount of wildfire smoke that enters your home. Read on to identify steps you can take to protect your health and the health of others in your home.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 26 DAYS AGO