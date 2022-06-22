The Best Tools Made in the U.S.A. of 2022

Houses look so fresh and clean when their siding is new, windows are bright, and walkways are scrubbed. Over time, Mother Nature’s power takes its toll, pouring down rain filled with chemicals; blowing dirt, seeds, leaves, and pollen against the surface of siding; trapping bits and pieces in gutters and seams; and making the once-fresh siding look dingy and tired. At one time, the only way to clean siding was with a bucket, brush, and tons of elbow grease, but luckily, technology has provided houses with a better option: pressurized water focused into a stream or fan to remove the debris from almost any hard surface. Pressure washers are so powerful that they can clean far better than friction or chemical cleansers.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 25 DAYS AGO