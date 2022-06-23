Prescription Medications

WASHINGTON, June 28 (UPI) -- In another worrying sign of COVID-19's sad toll on U.S. society, a new study finds that maternal mortality increased sharply at the start of the pandemic, disproportionately affecting Black and Hispanic mothers. Overall, the public health experts at the University of Maryland and Boston University...
Deep-rooted bias may affect the way White patients physically respond to medical care provided by physicians of differing race or gender. Researchers assessed treatment reactions of nearly 200 White patients after they were randomly assigned to receive care from a male or female doctor who was either Black, White or Asian.
Comments / 0