Video Games

Cavern of Echoes - Glacial Colossus

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis page contains information on defeating the Glacial Colossus, the boss of the Cavern of Echoes, a dungeon in Diablo Immortal's Frozen Tundra region. This dungeon experience consists of a secondary boss leading down to the arena to the main boss. This dungeon can be found in the western central area...

IGN

The Weirdest Devices That Can Play Doom, Including a LEGO Brick And An ATM

Doom is one of the most influential video games of all time, but surely its creators had no idea how their work would eventually be immortalized. id Software's 1993 first-person shooter helped define the genre when it first released on PC. Now, its reach has gone far beyond PC, launching on everything from handhelds, to smartphones, to modern consoles, to... a LEGO brick?
IGN

Minecraft Wiki Guide

Minecraft's Bow is a useful weapon for fighting mobs or fellow players from a distance, however it's useless on its own as it requires Arrows in your inventory (they will automatically be loaded when you equip the Bow). Bows work using a draw-and-release mechanic: the longer you hold down the...
IGN

Caves & Cliffs: Part 1 - 1.17.0 (Bedrock) Patch Notes

This page is part of IGN's Minecraft Wiki guide details everything you need to know about the Caves and Cliffs: Part 1 (1.17.0 Bedrock) update. This update includes a range of new mobs, blocks, and items such as a Axolotls, Glow Squid, Copper, Amethyst Geode, and even Spyglass. Along with the update, you'll also find Goats, Moss Blocks and Moss Carpet, and even more.
IGN

Outriders Worldslayer Video Review

Outriders Worldslayer reviewed by Travis Northup on PC, also available on PlayStation and Xbox. Outriders Worldslayer is an enjoyable but unambitious expansion that improves the endgame while falling short in many of the same areas as the base game before it. The story is still pretty lackluster, most boss fights are irritating slogs, and even with the added endgame grind there isn't a ton of content to chew on, but most of what's been added is at least ton of fun. The improved options with Pax Points, Ascension Points, and Apocalypse items are a stat-obsessed player's dream and had me tweaking my build for maximum devastation, and the Trial of Tarya Gratar endgame dungeon is challenging and memorable if also a bit repetitive. Still, getting another chance to run amok on Enoch was time well spent.
Flying Dragons Exist And They Are A Wonder Of Nature.

These animals seem to have actually come out of a wonderful world. For hundreds of years, humans have been in awe of incredible mythological beings like dragons. There are legends of these great creatures that have captivated millions of people throughout background. Sadly, dragons as we imagine them do not exist, but nature surprises us with a genus of animals that are closest to dragons. The Draco category, likewise called “flying dragons”, belongs to the Agamidae family of lizards. These lizards stay in the trees of the tropical woodlands of Southeast Asia.
Phys.org

Paleontologists discover a new type of 'bear dog,' a large predator from the Pyrenees

A fossilized lower jaw has led an international team of paleontologists, headed by Bastien Mennecart from the Natural History Museum Basel, to discover a new species of predator that once lived in Europe. These large predators belong to a group of carnivores colloquially known as "bear dogs." They could weigh around 320 kilograms and appeared 36 million years ago before becoming extinct around 7.5 million years ago.
Andrei Tapalaga

Archeologists Found the Largest Flying Dinosaur on American Soil

Reconstruction of the Thanatosdrakon Amaru dubbed "Dragon of Death"LiveScience/Leonardo D. Ortiz David. Archeologists from the National University of Cuyo have discovered the fossils of the largest species of pterosaur to roam the earth. This specific species is named Thanatosdrakon Amaru, also dubbed by scientists as the “Dragon of Death” due to it’s predatory nature.
IGN

Cocoa Beans

Cocoa Beans can be used as a food ingredient and to craft items in Minecraft. They only spawn in one specific biome in-game. In this IGN guide, we'll detail everything you'll need to know about Cocoa Beans with information on where they spawn, and what you can craft with them.
IGN

Avatar: Reckoning - Official Trailer

Check out the trailer for Avatar: Reckoning, an upcoming free-to-play RPG shooter based on the blockbuster movie, Avatar. Here's a teaser for the new mobile game, in which players will embark on an adventure set on Pandora, featuring a brief look at the world and creatures, characters, and some mechs in action. Developed by Archosaur Games and published by Tencent Games, Avatar: Reckoning aims to release in 2023 on mobile platforms.
IGN

Persona Series - Official Announcement Trailer

Persona 5 Royal, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 3 Portable are coming to Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Steam, and Nintendo Switch. Persona 5 Royal releases October 21, 2021.
IGN

Valkyrie Hildr

Valkyrie Hildr is one of the nine Valkyries you can fight as an optional boss in God of War. Valkyrie Hildr is not located in a Hidden Chamber of Odin but can be found in the poison fog maze of Niflheim in the back corner area. In this guide, you will learn everything you need to know about finding and defeating Valkyrie Hildr in God of War (2018).
IGN

Tool Blocks

Minecraft's Tool Blocks are a category of Tools. As the name implies, they are Blocks that can be crafted and/or interacted with to perform specific tasks or functions. These can range from a Bed to sleep in, a Chest to store things, or a Furnace to smelt metals into ores, and many more besides!
IGN

HARVESTELLA - Official Announcement Trailer

Check out the announcement trailer for HARVESTELLA, a brand-new RPG simulation from Square Enix! Features changing seasons, an open world, crop tending and more, as you fight to answer the mystery of the season of death, Quietus. HARVESTELLA is launching for Steam and Nintendo Switch consoles on November 4th, 2022.
IGN

Silver Star Juice

The Silver Star Juice is a potion used to repair the street lamps in Little Witch in the Woods. Here you will find the Silver Star Juice's creation methods, usage, and more.
IGN

Valkyrie Geirdiful

Valkyrie Geirdiful is one of the nine Valkyries you can fight as an optional boss in God of War. Valkyrie Geirdiful is located in one of Odin's Hidden Chambers located in the Foothills, along the path towards the Base of the Mountain. In this guide, you will learn everything you need to know about finding and defeating Valkyrie Geirdiful in God of War (2018).
