Power E1080: A Poem

 5 days ago
Turn your inverted camera thirty degrees to the mobius strip shape on the right and record. The first incident, slow in breach scenes gamified was very difficult to troubleshoot. What simulated acquisitions those were, I think, no free-flying solid-state disk array could investigate nor easily settle, nor not companion crew interactions...

Astounding Stories of Super-Science, January 1931 - Table of Links

Astounding Stories of Super-Science, January 1931, by Astounding Stories is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. Astounding Stories of Super-Science, January 1931, by Astounding Stories is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. Title: Astounding Stories of Super-Science, January 1931. Author: Astounding Stories. Release Date: October 5,...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ECOLAB3D: A Poem

I found myself formless, waking up near the Asset Tree with this predicting platform and really wanted to do something broad and correctively positive with it. It all clinged on quality, a síngle leak in asset performance lured a loop of leverage. When team-tool alerts demonstrated dripping operational. upsets,...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
A Conversation with Roberto Ierusalimschy, Creator of Lua

Roberto Ierusalimschy is world-renowned as the creator of the Lua programming language. He is teaching Building a Programming Language, a new Classpert course designed to help developers truly understand how programming languages work, thereby helping them better understand the languages they use every day. Roberto says developers spend their whole professional life embedded inside a programming language, “Most software developers live inside a. programming language. They think in a programming. language. And this logical way of thinking can help developers solve problems even outside of programming too”
CODING & PROGRAMMING
A Brief History of Dapper Labs

In this article, we outline the evolution of Dapper Labs, from just a simple NFT project to one of the leaders in the web3 space. Roham Gharegozlou, the Co-Founder and CEO of Dapper Labs, has developed one of the most noteworthy blockchain-based companies by creating an NFT game called Cryptokitties in 2017 to now running NFT projects with some of the biggest brands in the world. Cryptokitties started as a project by Axiom Zen, a Software Development Company. Unlike many other popular NFT projects today, Cryptokitties is not an NFT collection that consists of a limited number of digital art. Cryptokitties is a game-type setting where users can purchase NFTs in the form of virtual cats. They can use their cats to breed new ones and possibly sell them to other players in the game. This presented some unique challenges to Roham and the other developers who wanted to scale Cryptokitties.
NFL
#Mobile Robot#Poem#Quantum
An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XIII.

1. Simple modes of simple ideas. Though in the foregoing part I have often mentioned simple ideas, which are truly the materials of all our knowledge; yet having treated of them there, rather in the way that they come into the mind, than as distinguished from others more compounded, it will not be perhaps amiss to take a view of some of them again under this consideration, and examine those different modifications of the SAME idea; which the mind either finds in things existing, or is able to make within itself without the help of any extrinsical object, or any foreign suggestion. Those modifications of any ONE simple idea (which, as has been said, I call SIMPLE MODES) are as perfectly different and distinct ideas in the mind as those of the greatest distance or contrariety. For the idea of two is as distinct from that of one, as blueness from heat, or either of them from any number: and yet it is made up only of that simple idea of an unit repeated; and repetitions of this kind joined together make those distinct simple modes, of a dozen, a gross, a million. Simple Modes of Idea of Space. 2. Idea of Space. I shall begin with the simple idea of SPACE. I have showed above, chap. 4, that we get the idea of space, both by our sight and touch; which, I think, is so evident, that it would be as needless to go to prove that men perceive, by their sight, a distance between bodies of different colours, or between the parts of the same body, as that they see colours themselves: nor is it less obvious, that they can do so in the dark by feeling and touch. 3. Space and Extension. This space, considered barely in length between any two beings, without considering anything else between them, is called DISTANCE: if considered in length, breadth, and thickness, I think it may be called CAPACITY. When considered between the extremities of matter, which fills the capacity of space with something solid, tangible, and moveable, it is properly called EXTENSION. And so extension is an idea belonging to body only; but space may, as is evident, be considered without it. At least I think it most intelligible, and the best way to avoid confusion, if we use the word extension for an affection of matter or the distance of the extremities of particular solid bodies; and space in the more general signification, for distance, with or without solid matter possessing it.
RELIGION
Building a Simple CLI with oclif

Salesforce developers have contributed much to the open-source community. Among their many contributions is an important, but perhaps lesser-known, project named oclif. The Open CLI Framework was announced in early 2018 and has since grown to become the foundation for the Salesforce CLI and the Heroku CLI. In this post,...
SOFTWARE
Logical Tasks With Kotlin Lists

When developing in kotlin, I very often have to use lists (List, MutableList) and operators for them. Every time I go to the documentation, I'm convinced that there is a very large variety of them, and there are many subtleties in their use. Many colleagues, however, say that they know everything 100% for sure about this topic! Let's see how well you know the operators for lists. I have prepared 14 logical tasks of varying difficulty, try to solve them. I bet that even experienced developers will not cope with all of the tasks, despite the apparent simplicity.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Diary of a Wimpy DevOps Engineer: Exploring Monoliths

Not that long ago I wrote about how we scale Treblle on AWS without burning thousands upon thousands of dollar bills per month. At that time I didn’t expect to write about scaling for at least 6 months to a year. But, it turns out, I’m going to have to make this into a series of articles 😂
TECHNOLOGY
Entertainment
Technology
A Guide to Improving Your Focus

The One Thing is essentially Pareto’s Principle on steroids. Successful people don’t try to do everything at once but instead concentrate their attention on the one thing that will yield the greatest reward. The book suggests that when you’re trying to focus on one thing, your mind wanders away from the task you need to be focused on one of the other things you should be doing at one time. The author of the book, The One Minds, says it is not necessary to clear your mind of all thoughts.
MEDITATION
#Debugging Writing Contest 2022: Round 2 Results Announced

The wait is over. The Round 2 results for Debugging Writing Contest held with Sentry are out!!. Like our other writing contests, we are giving out monthly prizes for the very best HackerNoon Debugging stories. If you’ll like to join the competition next month, just submit your story with the.
TECHNOLOGY
Moby-Dick; or The Whale: Chapter 35 - The Specksnyder

Concerning the officers of the whale-craft, this seems as good a place as any to set down a little domestic peculiarity on ship-board, arising from the existence of the harpooneer class of officers, a class unknown of course in any other marine than the whale-fleet. The large importance attached to the harpooneer’s vocation is evinced by the fact, that originally in the old Dutch Fishery, two centuries and more ago, the command of a whale ship was not wholly lodged in the person now called the captain, but was divided between him and an officer called the Specksnyder. Literally this word means Fat-Cutter; usage, however, in time made it equivalent to Chief Harpooneer. In those days, the captain’s authority was restricted to the navigation and general management of the vessel; while over the whale-hunting department and all its concerns, the Specksnyder or Chief Harpooneer reigned supreme. In the British Greenland Fishery, under the corrupted title of Specksioneer, this old Dutch official is still retained, but his former dignity is sadly abridged. At present he ranks simply as senior Harpooneer; and as such, is but one of the captain’s more inferior subalterns. Nevertheless, as upon the good conduct of the harpooneers the success of a whaling voyage largely depends, and since in the American Fishery he is not only an important officer in the boat, but under certain circumstances (night watches on a whaling ground) the command of the ship’s deck is also his; therefore the grand political maxim of the sea demands, that he should nominally live apart from the men before the mast, and be in some way distinguished as their professional superior; though always, by them, familiarly regarded as their social equal. Now, the grand distinction drawn between officer and man at sea, is this—the first lives aft, the last forward. Hence, in whale-ships and merchantmen alike, the mates have their quarters with the captain; and so, too, in most of the American whalers the harpooneers are lodged in the after part of the ship. That is to say, they take their meals in the captain’s cabin, and sleep in a place indirectly communicating with it. Though the long period of a Southern whaling voyage (by far the longest of all voyages now or ever made by man), the peculiar perils of it, and the community of interest prevailing among a company, all of whom, high or low, depend for their profits, not upon fixed wages, but upon their common luck, together with their common vigilance, intrepidity, and hard work; though all these things do in some cases tend to beget a less rigorous discipline than in merchantmen generally; yet, never mind how much like an old Mesopotamian family these whalemen may, in some primitive instances, live together; for all that, the punctilious externals, at least, of the quarter-deck are seldom materially relaxed, and in no instance done away. Indeed, many are the Nantucket ships in which you will see the skipper parading his quarter-deck with an elated grandeur not surpassed in any military navy; nay, extorting almost as much outward homage as if he wore the imperial purple, and not the shabbiest of pilot-cloth.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Slack Problem Space and its Constraints

In deciding what startup to start, I’ve been thinking about what problem space I want to tackle. An area that’s drawing my attention is team communication and collaboration, especially for. . This is for several reasons:. With the trend towards distributed/hybrid teams, effective communication is becoming increasingly important.
TECHNOLOGY
How Zevi Reinitz is Trying to do Things Differently as head of PMM at Livecycle

This story is a part of Hacker Noon's Meet the Writer series of interviews. The series is intended for tech professionals contributing the most insightful Hacker Noon stories to share more about their writing habits, ideas, and professional background (and maybe a hobby or two). If you too would like to start contributing to Hacker Noon, you can do so here.
SPORTS
Isle of Dread Expansion Hits Dungeons & Dragons Online

Standing Stone Games announced the launch of the Isle of Dread expansion for the Dungeons & Dragons Online. Along with the launch announcement, a new gameplay trailer was also released. Standing Stone Games announced the launch of the Isle of Dread expansion for the Dungeons & Dragons Online. Along with...
VIDEO GAMES
Enabling Instant Noise Cancellation on Linux

In this article, I will be explaining how to cancel microphone noise on Linux. The PipeWire is a multimedia framework built from scratch for very low latency processing of audio/video. One of the best features of Pipewire is that it provides a real-time capable plugin structure. The PipeWire daemon was built using this framework and is compatible with PulseAudio, JACK, ALSA, and GStreamer-based applications.
COMPUTERS
Designing the Perfect Mobile Push Notification

Here at Courier, we recently announced a new focus on mobile notifications, which is the next big step to meeting our goals for our product. The biggest reason to focus on mobile is because it will drastically improve the user experience for anyone using mobile apps - which at this point, is everyone. This post explores the importance of building better quality mobile notifications and how to go about creating them.
CELL PHONES
