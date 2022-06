This week we're looking at how the Yurok Tribe's efforts to bring the California condor back to the skies above Humboldt is a cultural, ecological victory with a long road ahead. Mushroom enthusiasts will be happy to hear about this week's recipe for stuffed and steamed morels, for a foraged dim sum dish. We'll touch on weekend fun like the Arcata Bay Oyster Festival and cool tours of the Lanphere Dunes, as well as a rundown of the previous week's Outer Roominations outdoor installation event in Loleta. Hit subscribe for weekly updates on stories from around Humboldt County.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO