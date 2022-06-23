'Gunman Kills 10 at Buffalo Supermarket in Racist Attack'

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested Saturday afternoon after making homophobic remarks and attempting to hit a jogger, Mountain View police announced in a news release. The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. in that area of Vista Slope Hill near Shoreline Amphitheatre where officers detained the suspect. The victim, a Mountain View […]
(BCN) — The Fremont Police Department is searching for a missing 77-year-old woman with Alzheimers, last seen Sunday at around 7:30 a.m. KRON On is streaming news live now Alizra Rodrigues Jorge is a 5-foot-2-inch hispanic woman, who was last seen in the Brookvale area wearing a purple jacket and gray pants. She is considered […]
MODESTO, Calif. - Friends of Michelle Gonzales, the Modesto mother killed on Tuesday, have vowed to protect her two kids. The 29-year-old was allegedly shot and killed by her boyfriend, in a violent crime spree that ended with three dead, including the suspect, Raymond Calderon. San Jose police shot and killed Calderon, during a standoff on Wednesday.
A sideshow in Monterey County's Las Palmas neighborhood resulted in multiple arrests related to battery and a vehicle chase that went through south Monterey County.
SAN JOSE, Calif. — A man suspected of killing his ex-girlfriend in Modesto and a man in San Jose was identified by San Jose Police in a press conference Friday afternoon. Raymond Joseph Calderon, 30, who San Jose Police said had a violent record was identified as the suspected killer in the Tuesday night shootings.
June 23 (UPI) -- Police on Thursday released security camera images of a man wanted as a person of interest in the shooting of two people on a subway commuter train in San Francisco. The two people were shot Wednesday as the train traveled between two underground Muni stations in...
DANVILLE, Calif. - In normally quiet Danville, gunshots rang out late Tuesday afternoon, startling residents on a tree-lined street. "All of sudden, I heard a couple of firecracker noises, then a couple more, and I was like this sounds bad," said Sean Fannan, who was in his pool but went outside to see what was happening.
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Two people disrupted a peaceful abortion rights rally in Santa Cruz Friday evening, police said. The individuals showed up and spray-painted graffiti on windows on the side of the building, according to police. That's when a scuffle broke out between one of the individuals and...
SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Soledad Police said they arrested three people at the Soledad Cemetary and found a loaded ghost gun. Police contacted Luis Aguayo, Brandon Galvan, and Jose Salazar in a vehicle parked on the corner of the property said police. A K9 unit reacted immediately, and officers found a loaded ghost gun and other
LOS GATOS, Calif. (BCN) — The Santa Clara County Fire Department battled a vegetation fire on Saturday afternoon that threatened at least two homes and five structures total, the agency said. KRON On is streaming news live now Units were dispatched at 12:23 p.m. to the area of 18571 Montevina Road, where they found 1/3 […]
SAN FRANCISCO - The San Francisco Medical Examiner has identified the man killed during a Muni shooting at the Castro station this week as 27-year-old Nesta Bowen. A 70-year-old man was also shot but is expected to survive. Police are still looking for the gunman. The shooting occurred officials said...
MODESTO, Calif. — A day after a 29-year-old mother was killed by her ex-boyfriend in a double homicide that spanned from Modesto to San Jose, family members gathered to remember Michelle Rose Gonzales. She leaves behind a 9-year-old daughter and a 6-month-old son, family said. Michelle had been in...
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Monterey Fire said that a person has been taken to the hospital with unknown injuries after a shark attack at Lovers Point Wednesday morning. Crews were able to remove the victim from the water but could not immediately say what their condition was. Pacific Grove Police say Lovers Point Beach is
SALINAS, Calif. — A Monterey manattacked by a shark while swimming off Pacific Grove Wednesday morning was bitten by a great white shark, according to investigators with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife who took DNA samples from the swimmer's wetsuit. Watch the full interview with Dr. Nicholas...
MOUNTAIN HOUSE (CBS13) – A man who was allegedly caught on camera hanging out the back passenger side of a car and shooting at another vehicle in Mountain House has been arrested.
The incident happened early Sunday afternoon near Heritage Drive and Prosperity Street.
Several people called to report seeing someone with a gun hanging out the window, shooting at another vehicle.
No injuries were ever reported, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says.
Later, detectives were able to identify the alleged gunman as a man named Jerome Ward. Detectives also believe that the shooting stemmed from some sort of domestic violence disturbance.
On Monday, the alleged driver in the incident – 36-year-old Shelvin Walker – was arrested after a traffic stop.
The next day, Ward was arrested along the 2900 block of Cushing Court in Stockton. He’s now facing charges of assault with a firearm on a person, false imprisonment, criminal threats, violation of probation, being a felon in possession of a weapon, and other gun charges.
SANTA CRUZ — Cal Fire crews were battling a 1-acre blaze in rugged terrain between Los Gatos and Santa Cruz Saturday afternoon. Dubbed the Rock Fire, the blaze was first reported after 3 p.m. Saturday west of Highway 17 at Hutchinson and Bell roads near the small community of Zayante.
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The driver of a truck pulling a trailer killed a woman crossing the street against a red light, making her the 34th traffic death of the year in San Jose, police said. She also became the city's 20th pedestrian death of the year. San Jose police...
