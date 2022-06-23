ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Hepatic encephalopathy

By Dieter HÃ¤ussinger
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNature Reviews Disease Primers volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 43 (2022) Cite this article. Hepatic encephalopathy (HE) is a prognostically relevant neuropsychiatric syndrome that occurs in the course of acute or chronic liver disease. Besides ascites and variceal bleeding, it is the most serious complication of decompensated liver cirrhosis. Ammonia and inflammation...

www.nature.com

Science Focus

COVID-19 could put us at a greater risk of neurodegenerative diseases and stroke

Analysis of nearly one million Danish health records has found patients who tested positive for COVID-19 were subsequently more likely to be diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and stroke. COVID-19 could be linked to an increased risk of neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Saliva changes in composition associated to COVID-19: a preliminary study

The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV 2), is usually associated with a wide variety of clinical presentations from asymptomatic to severe cases. The use of saliva as a diagnostic and monitoring fluid has gained importance since it can be used to investigate the immune response and to direct quantification of antibodies against COVID-19. Additionally, the use of proteomics in saliva has allowedÂ to increaseÂ our understanding of the underlying pathophysiology of diseases, bringing newÂ perspectives on diagnostics, monitoring, and treatment. In this work, we compared the salivary proteome of 10 patients with COVID-19, (five patients with mild and five patients with severe COVID-19) and ten control healthy patients. Through the application of proteomics, we have identified 30 proteins whose abundance levels differed between the COVID-19 groups and the control group. Two of these proteins (TGM3 and carbonic anhydrase-CA6) were validated by the measurement of gGT and TEA respectively, in 98 additional saliva samples separated into two groups: (1) COVID-19 group, integrated by 66 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 (2) control group, composed of 32 healthy individuals who did not show any sign of disease for at least four weeks and were negative for COVID-19 in RT-PCR. In the proteomic study there were observed upregulations in CAZA1, ACTN4, and ANXA4, which are proteins related to the protective response against the virus disturbance, and the upregulation of TGM3, that is correlated to the oxidative damage in pulmonary tissue. We also showed the downregulation in cystatins and CA6 that can be involved in the sensory response to stimulus and possibly related to the presence of anosmia and dysgeusia during the COVID-19. Additionally, the presence of FGB in patients with severe COVID-19 but not in mild COVID-19 patients could indicate a higher viral aggregation and activation in these cases. In conclusion, the salivary proteome in patients with COVID-19 showed changes in proteins related to the protective response to viral infection, and the altered sensory taste perception that occur during the disease. Moreover, gGT and TEA could be potential biomarkers of respiratory complications that can occurs during COVID 19 although further larger studies should be made to corroborate this.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Terminalia catappa aqueous leaf extract reverses insulin resistance, improves glucose transport and activates PI3K/AKT signalling in high fat/streptozotocin-induced diabetic rats

Rising prevalence of type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) in sub-Saharan Africa has necessitated surveys of antidiabetic medicinal plants. This study assessed the antidiabetic mechanism of Terminalia catappa aqueous leaf extract (TCA) in high fat/low dose streptozotocin-induced type 2 diabetic rats. T2DM was induced by a combination of high-fat diet and low dose STZ (30Â mg/kg bw) and the animals were administered with TCA (400 and 800Â mg/kg bw) orally daily for 28Â days. Biochemical parameters and indices for diabetes including renal function tests and pancreatic histology were evaluated. Relative expression of hepatic insulin resistance, signalling and glucose transport genes were also assessed. Induction of T2DM resulted in significant (p"‰<"‰0.05) weight loss, dysregulated glucose level and clearance, electrolyte imbalance and disrupted diabetic biochemical parameters. Diabetes onset also perturbed Î²-cell function and insulin resistance indices, damaged pancreas microanatomy, while disrupting the expression of insulin receptor substrate 1 (IRS-1), phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase (PI3K), protein kinase B (AKT) and glucose transporter isoform 4 (GLUT-4) mRNA. Oral treatment of diabetic animals with TCA significantly (p"‰<"‰0.05) ameliorated alterations due to T2DM induction in a manner comparable with glibenclamide. These results suggest TCA exerts its antidiabetic action by reversing insulin resistance, improving glucose transport and activating PI3K/AKT signalling.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Intravital microscopic observation of the microvasculature during hemodialysis in healthy rats

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-03681-2, published online 07 January 2022. The original version of this Article contained errors in Table 1, where the data stated for 'Fiber internal diameter', 'Internal volume dialyzer fibers', 'Total internal volume dialyzer' and 'Effective membrane exchange area' was incorrect. The original Table 1 and accompanying...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Acute kidney injury within 100 days post allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation is associated with increased risk of post-transplant complications and poor transplant outcomes

Allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation (HCT) offers cure for some patients with hematological diseases but is associated with significant risk of morbidity and mortality. We investigated the incidence of AKI and its impact on transplant outcomes among 408 patients transplanted at Princess Margaret Hospital Cancer Centre, Toronto, Canada. The overall incidence of AKI at 100 days was 64.2%. Compared to those with no AKI, patients who developed AKI had inferior 2-y overall survival (OS), 44.7% vs. 62.4% (P"‰="‰0.0004), higher 2-y transplant related mortality (TRM) 36.8% vs. 18.7% (P"‰="‰0.0003), lower 2-y graft-vs-host disease (GVHD)- and relapse-free survival (GRFS), 21.0% vs. 39.8% (P"‰="‰0.0002), and higher 100-day grade 3"“4 acute GVHD (aGVHD), 12.4% vs. 6.3% (P"‰="‰0.01). There was no difference in 2-y incidence of relapse between the AKI and non-AKI groups, 24.2% vs. 24.3% (P"‰="‰0.84), 100-day grade 2"“4 aGVHD, 27.7% vs. 25.7 (P"‰="‰0.41) or 2-y moderate-severe chronic GVHD, 24.0% vs. 21.6% (P"‰="‰0.79). Patients who develop AKI within 100 days of HCT have inferior OS and GRFS with higher rates of TRM and grade 3"“4 aGVHD. These results highlight the importance of close monitoring of renal function, multidisciplinary collaboration, and implementation of protective strategies throughout HCT to optimize transplant and kidney outcomes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicineNet.com

Is Applying Coconut Oil Good for Skin?

The popularity of coconut, especially coconut oil, has soared over the last few years due to its many health benefits. In particular, coconut oil has great benefits for skin health. Coconut oil is a fat that contains over 90% saturated fat. The high concentration of saturated fat is the primary...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

The Drain Game: The Boom in Lymphatic Drainage

Click here to read the full article. A search on TikTok for #lymphaticdrainage rings in at 218.4 million and counting posts. Even the influencer Tinx has utilized the popular terminology known for the removal of stagnant fluids, releasing toxins and boosting circulation. In Tinx’s case, on her TikTok account, she’s lying upside down with her legs flush up against the wall reciting the benefits of lymphatic drainage. She’s not the only one singing the invisible system’s praises. The methods practiced by lymphatic practitioners are meant to assist essential functions like sleep, digestion, detoxification, collagen production, anxiety relief and optimized mobility, which...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
BBC

What's it like living with an invisible disability?

What's it like living with a chronic condition? BBC London's Gem O'Reilly has scoliosis and wanted to look into what it means to have an invisible disability. Chronic conditions like scoliosis make up about 18% of non-visible disabilities in the UK, according to a survey by Hidden Disabilities UK. Emily...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Folic acid effect on homocysteine, sortilin levels and glycemic control in type 2 diabetes mellitus patients

The present study aimed to determine the folic acid supplement (FAS) effects on serum homocysteine and sortilin levels, glycemic indices, and lipid profile in type II diabetic patients. Method. A double-blind randomized controlled clinical trial have been performed on 100 patients with T2DM randomly divided into two groups that received...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Analysis of survival outcomes in haematopoietic cell transplant studies: Pitfalls and solutions

The most important outcome of many studies of haematopoietic cell transplants is survival. The statistical field that deals with such outcomes is survival analysis. Methods developed in this field are also applicable to other outcomes where the occurrence and timing are important. Analysis of such time-to-event outcomes has special challenges because it takes time to observe time. The most important condition for unbiased estimation of a survival curve-non-informative censoring-is discussed along with methods to account for competing risks, a situation where multiple, mutually-exclusive endpoints are of interest. Techniques to compare survival outcomes between groups are reviewed, including the instance where it is unknown at baseline to which group a subject will belong later during follow-up (time-dependent covariates).
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Celibacy: Its surprising evolutionary advantages

Why would someone join an institution that removed the option of family life and required them to be celibate? Reproduction, after all, is at the very heart of the evolution that shaped us. Yet many religious institutions around the world require exactly this. The practice has led anthropologists to wonder how celibacy could have evolved in the first place.
RELIGION
Nature.com

Retraction Note: AKT3-mediated IWS1 phosphorylation promotes the proliferation of EGFR-mutant lung adenocarcinomas through cell cycle-regulated U2AF2 RNA splicing

Retraction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-24795-1, published online 30 July 2021. The authors are retracting this Article as irregularities were found in the data that indicate the splicing of the U2AF2 exon 2 does not occur as reported in the Article. The irregularities call into question the conclusions and undermine their confidence in the integrity of the study. The authors therefore wish to retract the article.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Acute kidney injury secondary to urinary tract infection in kidney transplant recipients

Acute kidney injury (AKI) in kidney transplant recipients (KTRs) is a common, yet poorly investigated, complication of urinary tract infections (UTI) and urosepsis. A retrospective comparative analysis was performed, recruiting 101 KTRs with urosepsis, 100 KTRs with UTI, and 100 KTRs without history of UTI or sepsis. The incidences of AKI in the urosepsis and UTI groups were 75.2% and 41%, respectively. The urosepsis group has also presented with a significantly higher prevalence of AKI stage 2 and 3 than the UTI group. The rates of recovery from AKI stages 1, 2 and 3, were 75,6%, 55% and 26.1%, respectively. Factors independently associated with renal recovery from AKI were: AKI severity grade (AKI stage 2 with OR = 0.25 and AKI stage 3 with OR = 0.1), transfusion of red blood cells (RBC) (OR = 0.22), and the use of steroid bolus in the acute phase of treatment (OR = 4). The septic status (urosepsis vs UTI) did not influence the rates of renal recovery from AKI after adjustment for the remaining variables. The dominant cause of RBC transfusions in the whole population was upper GI-bleeding. In multivariable analyses, the occurrence of AKI was also independently associated with a greater decline of eGFR at 1-year post-discharge and with a greater risk of graft loss. In KTRs with both urosepsis and UTI, the occurrence of AKI portends poor transplantation outcomes. The local transfusion policy, modulation of immunosuppression and stress ulcer prophylaxis (which is not routinely administered in KTRs) in the acute setting may be modifiable factors that significantly impact long-term transplantation outcomes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Successful pregnancy and cesarean delivery in a tetraplegic, home-invasively-mechanically-ventilated patient "“ case report

Pregnancies are rare in patients with severely disabilitating spinal cord injuries (SCI) but increasing alongside social awareness concerning reproductive equality. Physicians should be aware of several potential complications during pregnancy and delivery, particularly autonomic dysreflexia. Case presentation. We report a successful pregnancy of a 32-year-old woman with a severe SCI...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Nature.com

Are guidelines a useful tool for improving outcomes in neurology?

A growing number of clinical practice guidelines are being developed for neurological diseases, and they have the potential to benefit patients, clinicians, policymakers and payers. However, the effectiveness of these guidelines has not been evaluated, so we do not yet know whether they improve patient outcomes in a real-world setting.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Author Correction: Increased MIB-1 expression in salivary gland pleomorphic adenoma that recurs and undergoes malignant transformation

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-13082-8, published online 30 May 2022. The original version of this Article omitted an affiliation for Jaana HagstrÃ¶m. The correct affiliations are listed below. Department of Pathology, HUSLAB, Helsinki University Hospital and University of Helsinki, PO Box 21, 00014, Helsinki, Finland. Research Programs Unit,...
SCIENCE

