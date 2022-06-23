Six Major Cities to Surpass 2021 Totals of Violent Crime Halfway Through 2022

The saying goes that hindsight is 20/20. Well, two years after the “racial reckoning” of summer 2020, some might say that our hindsight is still a bit blurry when it comes to equality and racial justice. That summer, ongoing protests broke out in response to the killing of multiple unarmed Black Americans, including George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery. Cities across the U.S. experienced large-scale demonstrations that lasted weeks, shedding light on perpetual issues of racism and discrimination in America. Now, as we repeat “I can’t breathe” and “say their names” in response to a tragically familiar onslaught of Black massacres in 2022, it begs the question: What, if anything, did summer 2020 teach us about racism, social justice, and the hope for equality in the U.S.?

ADVOCACY ・ 4 DAYS AGO