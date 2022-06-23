ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Six Major Cities to Surpass 2021 Totals of Violent Crime Halfway Through 2022

By Arizona Sun Times Staff
arizonasuntimes.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn six of America’s largest cities, the rate of violent crime is already well on track to surpass previous record highs reached in 2021, with six months still left to go in the year 2022. As reported by Fox News, the cities of Atlanta, Baltimore, Los Angeles, New...

arizonasuntimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

American woman denied life-saving abortion after suffering miscarriage in Malta asked husband to punch her

An American woman who suffered an incomplete miscarriage while vacationing in Malta considered asking her husband to hit her in the stomach “as hard as he could” after she was denied a life-saving abortion. Andrea Prudente, 38, and Jay Weeldreyer, 45, who are both from near Seattle, Washington, arrived in Malta on 5 June for a “babymoon” vacation. A week into the trip, Ms Prudente started bleeding after suffering a premature rupture of the amniotic sac and the separation of the placenta at 16 weeks. Mr Weeldreyer said upon seeking medical help they encountered the “worst of all possible worlds”...
WORLD
musictimes.com

Lil Tjay Brain Dead? Rapper 'Fighting For Life' Following Horrifying Shooting

Lil Tjay is yet to escape death following the disturbing shooting incident that almost claimed his life in an instant. The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office shared a press statement reporting the shooting incident on Wednesday morning involving Lil Tjay. The multi-platinum hip-hop artist was rushed to the hospital after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds, and his condition was worrying enough that it caused buzzes about his purported death.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Baltimore, MD
State
Washington State
City
Atlanta, NY
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Rose, NY
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
City
Washington, CA
City
Washington, GA
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Philadelphia, NY
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
The Baltimore Sun

Nearly 380 rejected Baltimore County Police applicants could get back pay through DOJ suit over racially discriminatory exams

Roughly 380 one-time applicants to the Baltimore County Police could receive back pay from the county after they were rejected for hiring due to written examinations that the U.S. Department of Justice found to be racially discriminatory. The back pay collected by individuals is expected to range from $445.29 to up to $7,862.77 per person, based on when they might have been hired without the ...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
momcollective.com

4 Best Lavender Fields in the DMV

I think the first time I really started using lavender was when preparing to bring home my first baby. We got our room all ready, complete with a diffuser that I would fill with lavender essential oil. We used it nightly. My husband always kind of rolls his eyes at my use of essential oils, but there is research that inhaled lavender improved the sleep of certain patients.
HARRISONBURG, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
theeverygirl.com

Two Years After Summer 2020, Black Americans Are Still Fighting for the Right to Live

The saying goes that hindsight is 20/20. Well, two years after the “racial reckoning” of summer 2020, some might say that our hindsight is still a bit blurry when it comes to equality and racial justice. That summer, ongoing protests broke out in response to the killing of multiple unarmed Black Americans, including George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery. Cities across the U.S. experienced large-scale demonstrations that lasted weeks, shedding light on perpetual issues of racism and discrimination in America. Now, as we repeat “I can’t breathe” and “say their names” in response to a tragically familiar onslaught of Black massacres in 2022, it begs the question: What, if anything, did summer 2020 teach us about racism, social justice, and the hope for equality in the U.S.?
ADVOCACY
Washington Examiner

Baltimoreans have two modest desires: to enjoy life and not be killed

Imagine living in a city where one of the things you want most is not to have to worry about being killed. Imagine wanting nothing more than an increase in the quality of life. In today's world of rampant crime and soaring inflation, these might both seem like novel concepts. But according to a recent poll, these are the simple requests of many Baltimoreans. Sadly, it's indicative of just how bad things have become in Charm City.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy