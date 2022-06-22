ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Weekly Win | Massey's gift card

cityscenecolumbus.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWin a gift card to Massey's Pizza! Voted the...

www.cityscenecolumbus.com

myfox28columbus.com

Keep it or sell your Antiques: What are they worth?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — We asked our viewers to send in their pictures of items they want to know what their antiques or collectibles are worth. Auction Ohio auctioneer Chris Davis explains is these items are worth " Keep It, Sell It or Toss It: Is your item worth anything?" with Good Day Columbus Maria Durant.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

Aficionadough: Iacono’s Ristorante – Run to the (Shawnee) Hills for the Best Pizza Buffet of Our Times

Some people love parades. I love a buffet. In 2016, I did an extensive survey of lunchtime pizza buffets in Columbus. In that era, I determined that the Iacono’s pizza buffet (at 4452 Kenny Rd.), while the most expensive pizza buffet offering, was definitely the best choice in town. Subsequently, I patronized the Kenny Road lunch buffet no fewer than 50 times through MLK Day 2020. It was the only buffet that ever mattered. Then a global pandemic blew up the restaurant business. Iacono’s never closed the Kenny Road location, but hours were reduced and the dumped dine-in service has not yet returned for any day of the week.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

Anthony-Thomas Candy Company Celebrates 70 Years

Candy has a way of becoming a tradition. Nick Trifelos, national sales manager at Anthony-Thomas Candy Company, says they hear from customers that remember being young and receiving chocolate from their grandparents, and as the years have passed, they’ve become that grandparent, gifting chocolate to their grandkids. “We’ve been...
COLUMBUS, OH
cityscenecolumbus.com

Gardens at Gantz Farm celebrate history, herbs and more

In the 1980s, as the quincentennial of Christopher Columbus’ first steps in the Americas approached, his namesake city made plans for a celebration to put Ohio’s capital on the map: AmeriFlora. The organizers billed the 1992 festival as the first international flower show in America. At a cost...
GROVE CITY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Red, White & BOOM! 2022: What you need to know

Where to watch There are magnificent views of the Red, White, and BOOM! fireworks show starting at 10 p.m. July 1 throughout the city of Columbus including downtown, Franklinton, Short North, and more. But for those who don’t like crowds, NBC4’s on-air and online broadcast is a great option to watch 2022’s 40th anniversary show. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Local Circleville Resident Wins 25,000 Dollars For Life Prize

Circleville – A few weeks ago we reported that Ohio Lottery had reported that someone had purchased a Lucky for Life lottery game ticket in Circleville now that winner has been found. Local resident of Circleville has come forward to claim the $25,000-a-year-for-life prize sold in the May 25...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
cityscenecolumbus.com

Fairies flock to Smith Nature Park

There’s something magical about being out in nature. Watching flowers grow back after a cold winter or hearing birds chirp tunefully from branches above evokes a desire to explore and relax. At Smith Nature Park, there’s something else magical going on though: Fairy gardens dot the landscape, adding pops of color and wonder to the nature scenery.
UPPER ARLINGTON, OH
chainstoreage.com

Kroger to expand Ohio dairy facility

The Kroger Co. is bolstering its ability to provide long shelf-life high protein drinks, non-dairy and dairy products. America’s largest grocer will undertake a 35,000 square-foot expansion at the Tamarack Farms Dairy facility in Newark, Ohio to support the implementation of a state-of-the-art aseptic milk line. The line will be capable of manufacturing products such as half and half, heavy whipping cream, coffee creamers, and milk beverages. The new line will also allow the facility to support over 150 jobs.
NEWARK, OH
NBC4 Columbus

ComFest returns to Goodale Park, celebrates 50th anniversary

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – ComFest, a volunteer-organized festival honoring community and activism, is returning to Goodale Park on Friday after virtual celebrations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.  Celebrating its 50th anniversary, ComFest began in 1972 with student activists and small business owners who wanted to celebrate community. Subsequently, antiwar protests had begun on college campuses […]
COLUMBUS, OH
ccsoh.us

CCS School Supply Suggestion List, Save the Date for Ohio’s Tax Free Holiday

June 22, 2022 -- It may only be June, but it's never too early to prepare for back to school. Now is the time to stock up on supplies while items are cheaper. Below is a suggested list of general school supplies families can buy for the first day. At the beginning of the school year, your child's school will provide a more detailed school supply list by grade level.
OHIO STATE
Axios Columbus

This $8 million mansion on the Scioto River is for sale

If you've got $8 million lying around and dream of living in a decadent European-style estate without leaving Ohio, here's your chance.Up for sale: A 32,675-square foot behemoth on the Scioto River.4500 Dublin Road is the second-largest private home in Franklin County, behind only Les Wexner's New Albany estate.Details: This Tuscan-themed home is adorned with hand-painted murals, pillars around every corner and copious balconies, including one overlooking the front entrance.Other features include — deep breath — a clay tennis court, sauna, hair salon, commercial kitchen, indoor waterfall, elevator, sledding hill, pool and river docks.All told, there are 16 bedrooms and 26 bathrooms, including the accompanying guest cottages and apartments. The intrigue: The home dates back to 1990, but original owner Don Ettore was inspired by his European travels and had it completely rebuilt. He died in 2001 before the renovations were complete and the house has changed hands several times since, at one point owned by Charley Shin of Charley's Philly Steaks. Listing agents: Stephanie Hyer and Scott E. Street of Sotheby's International Realty.See more photos
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Where are the best places to watch Red, White & BOOM?

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)— Red, White & BOOM! 2022 is next week. Hundreds of thousands of people will tune in on NBC4 or head to downtown Columbus to watch the 40th anniversary on July 1 at 10 p.m. Here are the top places central Ohioans say are the best to watch the spectacular fireworks show that […]
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Misunderstanding about IMPACT Community Action gift card giveaway

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — IMPACT Community Action received $250,000 from AEP to help people buy groceries after losing power last week. The organization shared on social media that Franklin County residents may be eligible for a $250 Kroger gift card. In the post, IMPACT Community Action announced several dates...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Real Columbus Wedding: Kendall and Ashley Loyer

Neither distance nor postponements could keep this couple from celebrating their love. Dec. 12, 2021 | When Kendall Loyer and Ashley Dorner met in January 2017, neither of them could have imagined that a few years later they would be exchanging vows. “Kendall was a boxing instructor at the gym...
COLUMBUS, OH

