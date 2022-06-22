ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luke Combs

Weekly Win | Buckeye Country Superfest Tickets

cityscenecolumbus.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWin a pair of tickets to the Buckeye Country Superfest! Held...

www.cityscenecolumbus.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

WATCH: Randy Travis Joins Cole Swindell Onstage During Saturday CMA Fest Performance

Country music legend Randy Travis joined Cole Swindell onstage at Ascend Amphitheater during Swindell’s Saturday performance at CMA Fest. As Swindell was wrapping his performance, he acknowledged Travis at side stage. Swindell then said to the audience, “Hold on one second.” Travis’s wife, Mary, then helped escort him to Swindell. “Y’all. One of my biggest influences right here,” Swindell said. “Please say hello. Make some noise for Mr. Randy Travis.”
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff Song Of The Week: “The Kind Of Love We Make” By Luke Combs

Today for the Song of the Week, we let all of you, our loyal Whiskey Riffers, decide what the song will be for this week:. Of course, we got tons of great responses, like “Thirteen Silver Dollars” by Colter Wall, “No Cure” by Zach Bryan, and “Wolf” by Whiskey Myers, but the overwhelming response was for Luke Combs’ new single, “The Kind Of Love We Make.”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buckeye#Weekendscene
Outsider.com

Luke Combs Speaks on Competing Musically With Morgan Wallen: ‘Any Business Is Competitive’

Country music superstar Luke Combs has a lot to celebrate in his life right now; his album released today, June 24, he’s going on his own stadium tour starting in the Fall, and his wife just gave birth to their first child. He’s one of the biggest country stars in the country right now, and he commented on that fact in a recent interview with the Full Send Podcast, per Billboard.
MUSIC
411mania.com

NJPW Music City Mayhem Set For Next Month in Nashville

NJPW is headed to Nashville, Tennessee for Music City Mayhem in July. The company announced on Thursday evening that the event will take place in the Tennessee capital on July 30th and will air on FITE TV in association with Starrcast V. Matches have yet to be announced for the...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Combs
Person
Cody Jinks
Outsider.com

Dierks Bentley, Miranda Lambert & More Country Stars Sends Huge Congrats to Luke Combs After Birth of First Child

Luke Combs and his wife Nicole welcomed their first child on Father’s Day. Luke made the long anticipated news official with an Instagram post on Tuesday. “Welp he decided that Fathers Day would be a good time to show up. I couldnt’ agree more. Me and [Nicole] are over the moon in love with this little guy. Mama and baby are healthy and we’re back home now with family. Life is good. Everyone welcome Tex Lawrence Combs to the world!” he captioned the photo of the family.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy