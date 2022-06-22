Weekly Win | Buckeye Country Superfest Tickets

Country music legend Randy Travis joined Cole Swindell onstage at Ascend Amphitheater during Swindell’s Saturday performance at CMA Fest. As Swindell was wrapping his performance, he acknowledged Travis at side stage. Swindell then said to the audience, “Hold on one second.” Travis’s wife, Mary, then helped escort him to Swindell. “Y’all. One of my biggest influences right here,” Swindell said. “Please say hello. Make some noise for Mr. Randy Travis.”
This season of “American Idol” may have ended, but Luke Bryan’s summer is just starting to heat up. The judge and country music star is gearing up to head on the road for his upcoming Raised Up Right tour. Although he’s trading his title of judge for country star, he’s putting an “Idol” twist on his tour.
Carrie Underwood was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 2008. She’s regularly returned to the legendary stage to perform at the iconic venue. She did it again on Tuesday (June 7) in anticipation of Denim & Rhinestones, which is due on Friday. Check out some of the photos from her performance below.
Today for the Song of the Week, we let all of you, our loyal Whiskey Riffers, decide what the song will be for this week:. Of course, we got tons of great responses, like “Thirteen Silver Dollars” by Colter Wall, “No Cure” by Zach Bryan, and “Wolf” by Whiskey Myers, but the overwhelming response was for Luke Combs’ new single, “The Kind Of Love We Make.”
Time for a little throwback with one of the greatest voices in music. Back in February of 2020, Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Farewell Play Tour had a stop at The Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. During that stop, the crowd had one helluva surprise. At one point during the show,...
Country music superstar Luke Combs has a lot to celebrate in his life right now; his album released today, June 24, he’s going on his own stadium tour starting in the Fall, and his wife just gave birth to their first child. He’s one of the biggest country stars in the country right now, and he commented on that fact in a recent interview with the Full Send Podcast, per Billboard.
NJPW is headed to Nashville, Tennessee for Music City Mayhem in July. The company announced on Thursday evening that the event will take place in the Tennessee capital on July 30th and will air on FITE TV in association with Starrcast V. Matches have yet to be announced for the...
Well, this is a surprisingly good collaboration. First off, I’ll be the first to say it’s awesome seeing the Zac Brown Band go back to their roots, after the absolute atrocity that was the 2019 The Owl album, and I can’t listen to Zac Brown’s The Controversy pop album without bleeding from the ears.
Can’t think of a better combo than live country music and outdoor rodeo?. With less than 30 days left until the kick-off of Cheyenne Frontier Days it is time to get tickets and make plans for the stellar 2022 line up. Hosted in the CFD Old West Museum in...
Luke Combs and his wife Nicole welcomed their first child on Father’s Day. Luke made the long anticipated news official with an Instagram post on Tuesday. “Welp he decided that Fathers Day would be a good time to show up. I couldnt’ agree more. Me and [Nicole] are over the moon in love with this little guy. Mama and baby are healthy and we’re back home now with family. Life is good. Everyone welcome Tex Lawrence Combs to the world!” he captioned the photo of the family.
