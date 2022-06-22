Weekly Win | Buckeye Country Superfest Tickets

Luke Combs and his wife Nicole welcomed their first child on Father’s Day. Luke made the long anticipated news official with an Instagram post on Tuesday. “Welp he decided that Fathers Day would be a good time to show up. I couldnt’ agree more. Me and [Nicole] are over the moon in love with this little guy. Mama and baby are healthy and we’re back home now with family. Life is good. Everyone welcome Tex Lawrence Combs to the world!” he captioned the photo of the family.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO