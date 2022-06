The Admission Counselor will be involved in all aspects of the general admission process: recruitment travel, interaction with prospective students and their families, interviewing, application review, and the selection of candidates. In addition, the Admission Counselor will be involved in other aspects of admission operations as assigned by the Dean and/or Director of Admission, and that may depend upon specific skills and interests.

HAVERFORD, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO