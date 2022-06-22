Illinois Primary Election Resources

(SPRINGFIELD) With the Primary Election coming up next Tuesday, former President Donald Trump is coming to Illinois tomorrow night for a Save America Rally at the Adams County Fairgrounds in Mendon. The 45th President is expected to officially endorse Mary Miller, of rural Coles County, who’s running against fellow Republican Rodney Davis, in the newly drawn 15th Congressional District. Also attending will be State Senator Darren Bailey of Louisville, one of six candidates seeking the Republican nomination to run in the Governor’s race in November. Bailey’s been a long-time supporter of Miller, also a farmer.

2 DAYS AGO