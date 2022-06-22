Illinois Primary Election Resources

ILLINOIS (WTHI)- Illinois is gearing up for its primary election Tuesday. But, that's not to say it hasn't been without its problems. Crawford County's Clerk Fayrene Wright said delays haven't made for the smoothest of sailing. "There's been a few kinks this time," she said. "Because normally our primary is...
A state audit released a few days ago has revealed that fraudsters stole close to $2 billion in federal money that was meant to help unemployed Illinoisans during the pandemic – more than half of the total amount of money paid out by the program. All during 2020 and...
The Illinois Primary Elections take place on June 28th, and there are several races on the ballot that will decide who is eligible for November’s general election. For the seat of Illinois governor, Democratic incumbent J.B. Pritzker is challenged in his party by Beverly Miles. The Republican candidates for governor are Darren Bailey, Richard Irvin, Gary Rabine, Paul Schimpf, Max Soloman and Jesse Sullivan.
A new report shows where Illinois state government gets most of its tax revenue from. The Pew Charitable Trusts has produced a breakdown of where tax dollars come from and it varies widely. In Illinois, nearly 40% of state tax dollars come from personal income taxes. Broad-based personal income taxes...
Four candidates vying for the Illinois Republican nomination for Governor met for the final time to debate before the June 28th Primary Election. The group featured self-proclaimed outsider Jesse Sullivan, State Sen. Darren Bailey, businessman Gary Rabine, and former lawmaker Paul Schimpf. The group was asked how they’d govern with a General Assembly that likely has a Democratic majority, as former Republican Governor Bruce Rauner had to.
(SPRINGFIELD) With the Primary Election coming up next Tuesday, former President Donald Trump is coming to Illinois tomorrow night for a Save America Rally at the Adams County Fairgrounds in Mendon. The 45th President is expected to officially endorse Mary Miller, of rural Coles County, who’s running against fellow Republican Rodney Davis, in the newly drawn 15th Congressional District. Also attending will be State Senator Darren Bailey of Louisville, one of six candidates seeking the Republican nomination to run in the Governor’s race in November. Bailey’s been a long-time supporter of Miller, also a farmer.
One of the most significant pieces of gun control legislation in three decades passed the U.S. House and Senate with bipartisan support. President Joe Biden signed the bill into law Saturday. It comes a month after a teenage gunman armed with a semiautomatic rifle massacred 19 elementary school students and...
From the six men seeking the GOP nomination for governor to Democratic and Republican incumbent members of Congress facing off in newly drawn congressional districts to Cook County elected officials trying to hold on to their seats, it has been a busy 2022 primary election. Here’s what to know before...
While many students in the Champaign-Urbana area are enjoying their share of summer fun, area school boards are finalizing calendars for the upcoming year. Families may notice those calendars will include a day off from school on Election Day, Nov. 8, 2022. Election Day became an official holiday after Governor...
This week is National Pollinator Week and State Rep. Robyn Gabel (D-18th) joined State Sen. Laura Fine (D-9th); Mark Clifton, Executive Director of the North Shore Mosquito Abatement District; volunteers from the Clark Street Beach Bird Sanctuary; and the 12-year-old-star of the afternoon event: Scarlett Harper, a rising eighth-grader at the Carleton Washburne School in Winnetka.
It’s time to make a list and start crossing things off for going back to school in Champaign-Urbana. It may seem a little too early to start talking about children heading back to school. We get it, but there is no better time than the summer to take care of those back-to-school demands.
President Biden proposes a federal tax holiday as Illinois' gas tax freeze starts July 1. (CHICAGO) At 39.2 cents per gallon, Illinois has the fifth-highest gas tax in the nation, according to data from the IGEN tax software company. IGEN released a report which breaks down the tax Americans pay on gas by state.
It is no secret that inflammation is happening everywhere. The most talked-about form is easily gas prices. The other day I came across a Facebook memory complaining about the cost of gas being $3.67 a gallon. How great would it be if prices were that cheap today? But, it isn't just gas that's crushing the average person's bank account.
On this episode, a WBEZ/Pro Public investigation found some guards at the Illinois Department of Corrections remained on staff even after it was determined they committed serious misconduct. That's because the process that allows them to keep their jobs is largely shielded from public view. We also hear how difficult...
Inois’ property taxes are already the second-highest in the nation and a major reason taxpayers are fleeing to lower-tax states. | Illinois Policy. It’s election season in Illinois, and politicians are running on the promise of property tax relief as usual, including every major candidate for governor. Illinois’...
MONTICELLO – State Senator Darren Bailey, a leading contender in the Illinois Republican gubernatorial race, is joining former President Trump and U.S. Representative Mary Miller at a rally this Saturday evening, June 25, at the Adams County fairgrounds in Mendon. Bailey is a long-time supporter of Miller. The freshman...
Already facing criticism from Republican opponents for businesses leaving Illinois, Gov. J.B. Pritzker is under more scrutiny after billionaire Ken Griffin announced that his investment firm Citadel will move from Chicago. Griffin, the state’s richest man, made the announcement in a letter to employees on Thursday, revealing that the company...
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As gambling becomes more popular in Illinois, experts say the potential for more people to become addicted to the games could grow as well, and the state must be ready to deal with it. A study released by the Illinois Department of Human Services says nearly 4% of Illinoisans suffer from a gambling addiction, and almost 8% are at risk of developing one.
Southern Illinois may as well join with Kentucky. Accents, culture, everything. - Nick Johnson. This one should ruffle some feathers, and flip some mud flaps...This video names the "Top 10 Most Redneck Towns in Illinois." The creator of this video uses quite an interesting formula to determine each towns Redneck...
