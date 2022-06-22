ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois Primary Election Resources

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Illinois Primary Elections are on June 28th! Be...

WTHI

"It's our ammunition..." Illinois counties prepare for primary election

ILLINOIS (WTHI)- Illinois is gearing up for its primary election Tuesday. But, that's not to say it hasn't been without its problems. Crawford County's Clerk Fayrene Wright said delays haven't made for the smoothest of sailing. "There's been a few kinks this time," she said. "Because normally our primary is...
ILLINOIS STATE
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Who’s On The Ballot In the Illinois Primary Election

The Illinois Primary Elections take place on June 28th, and there are several races on the ballot that will decide who is eligible for November’s general election. For the seat of Illinois governor, Democratic incumbent J.B. Pritzker is challenged in his party by Beverly Miles. The Republican candidates for governor are Darren Bailey, Richard Irvin, Gary Rabine, Paul Schimpf, Max Soloman and Jesse Sullivan.
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

GOP Candidates For Illinois Governor Hold Final Debate Before Tuesday’s Primary

Four candidates vying for the Illinois Republican nomination for Governor met for the final time to debate before the June 28th Primary Election. The group featured self-proclaimed outsider Jesse Sullivan, State Sen. Darren Bailey, businessman Gary Rabine, and former lawmaker Paul Schimpf. The group was asked how they’d govern with a General Assembly that likely has a Democratic majority, as former Republican Governor Bruce Rauner had to.
ILLINOIS STATE
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (6/24/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) With the Primary Election coming up next Tuesday, former President Donald Trump is coming to Illinois tomorrow night for a Save America Rally at the Adams County Fairgrounds in Mendon. The 45th President is expected to officially endorse Mary Miller, of rural Coles County, who’s running against fellow Republican Rodney Davis, in the newly drawn 15th Congressional District. Also attending will be State Senator Darren Bailey of Louisville, one of six candidates seeking the Republican nomination to run in the Governor’s race in November. Bailey’s been a long-time supporter of Miller, also a farmer.
geneseorepublic.com

Here's what to know about purchasing or owning a firearm in Illinois

One of the most significant pieces of gun control legislation in three decades passed the U.S. House and Senate with bipartisan support. President Joe Biden signed the bill into law Saturday. It comes a month after a teenage gunman armed with a semiautomatic rifle massacred 19 elementary school students and...
ILLINOIS STATE
honestcolumnist.com

Illinois primary 2022: What to know before Tuesday’s Election Day

From the six men seeking the GOP nomination for governor to Democratic and Republican incumbent members of Congress facing off in newly drawn congressional districts to Cook County elected officials trying to hold on to their seats, it has been a busy 2022 primary election. Here’s what to know before...
ILLINOIS STATE
chambanamoms.com

Illinois Schools Closed for Election Day Nov. 8

While many students in the Champaign-Urbana area are enjoying their share of summer fun, area school boards are finalizing calendars for the upcoming year. Families may notice those calendars will include a day off from school on Election Day, Nov. 8, 2022. Election Day became an official holiday after Governor...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Local girl inspires passage of ‘Bee Bill’ in Illinois

This week is National Pollinator Week and State Rep. Robyn Gabel (D-18th) joined State Sen. Laura Fine (D-9th); Mark Clifton, Executive Director of the North Shore Mosquito Abatement District; volunteers from the Clark Street Beach Bird Sanctuary; and the 12-year-old-star of the afternoon event: Scarlett Harper, a rising eighth-grader at the Carleton Washburne School in Winnetka.
EVANSTON, IL
chambanamoms.com

School Physicals: What’s Required for Illinois Students in 2022

It’s time to make a list and start crossing things off for going back to school in Champaign-Urbana. It may seem a little too early to start talking about children heading back to school. We get it, but there is no better time than the summer to take care of those back-to-school demands.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Q985

How Illinois Residents Can Find Farmers And Avoid High Grocery Prices

It is no secret that inflammation is happening everywhere. The most talked-about form is easily gas prices. The other day I came across a Facebook memory complaining about the cost of gas being $3.67 a gallon. How great would it be if prices were that cheap today? But, it isn't just gas that's crushing the average person's bank account.
ILLINOIS STATE
muddyrivernews.com

Amendment 1 would guarantee $2,100 property tax hike for typical Illinois family

Inois’ property taxes are already the second-highest in the nation and a major reason taxpayers are fleeing to lower-tax states. | Illinois Policy. It’s election season in Illinois, and politicians are running on the promise of property tax relief as usual, including every major candidate for governor. Illinois’...
WIFR

How to maintain responsible gambling in Illinois

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As gambling becomes more popular in Illinois, experts say the potential for more people to become addicted to the games could grow as well, and the state must be ready to deal with it. A study released by the Illinois Department of Human Services says nearly 4% of Illinoisans suffer from a gambling addiction, and almost 8% are at risk of developing one.
ROCKFORD, IL

