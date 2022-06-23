ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alden, MI

Property Watch: A House Specialty

A new commercial real estate opportunity has popped up in the village of Suttons Bay (note that it’s for the property only: Martha’s Leelanau Table is not for sale.) This cherry-red Leelanau landmark (413 N. St. Joseph Street; $625,000; MLS #1901513) was built in 1900 and, as Martha’s Leelanau Table, has been a staple of the county’s restaurant scene since 2007/2008. That’s when chef Martha Ryan and partners saw a house-in-need-of-love as the perfect place to showcase her local farm-to-plate cookery. That, of course, is a story onto itself, as this 2015 feature from the Northern Express shares. Ryan currently operates the restaurant for dinner service six days a week with her son Matt Ryan and daughter-in-law Andi Ryan.
SUTTONS BAY, MI
Personalities of the Peninsula: Potter, Innovator, Family Guy (& Now Picnic Purveyor) Ben Maier

Ben Maier is celebrating a lot of things these days. For just a couple, it’s the 20-year anniversary of his eponymous ceramics gallery on Main Street near Leland’s Fishtown, and right next door, the opening of his and wife Caroline’s grab-and-go lunch/gourmet food shop called Picnic, which opened its doors quietly last week and has its opening-day soiree today, Monday, June 27.
LELAND, MI
IPR Live: QuinTango at The Garden Theater

Interlochen Public Radio takes contemporary classical music out into the world in their IPR Live 2022 Summer Concert Series. Seating is first-come, first-served, & a ticket is required.
INTERLOCHEN, MI
Traverse Symphony Orchestra: Masterworks in Miniature

Enjoy a retelling of the classic West Side Story in this program that integrates storytelling with music & movement, aimed at children ages five to twelve & their families. The program features Dorothy Vogel, Traverse Symphony Orchestra principal pianist. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs.
LELAND, MI

