Grand Traverse County, MI

Grand Traverse Area Genealogical Society June Meeting/Speaker

 5 days ago

Anna Love & Linda Forwerck present "Researching Your Grand...

Personalities of the Peninsula: Potter, Innovator, Family Guy (& Now Picnic Purveyor) Ben Maier

Ben Maier is celebrating a lot of things these days. For just a couple, it’s the 20-year anniversary of his eponymous ceramics gallery on Main Street near Leland’s Fishtown, and right next door, the opening of his and wife Caroline’s grab-and-go lunch/gourmet food shop called Picnic, which opened its doors quietly last week and has its opening-day soiree today, Monday, June 27.
LELAND, MI
Walking Tour of Historic Honor

Presented by the Benzie Area Historical Society. Society Curator Jane Purkis will lead the tour. The walk will cover about eight blocks of flat walking. Reserve your spot.
BENZIE COUNTY, MI
Event Search

Members were asked to bring up to five pieces of their art for display. A reception will be held on June 11 from 6-8pm. Hours are Weds. - Sun., 12-4pm. Exhibit runs June 10-26.
NORTHPORT, MI
Property Watch: A House Specialty

A new commercial real estate opportunity has popped up in the village of Suttons Bay (note that it’s for the property only: Martha’s Leelanau Table is not for sale.) This cherry-red Leelanau landmark (413 N. St. Joseph Street; $625,000; MLS #1901513) was built in 1900 and, as Martha’s Leelanau Table, has been a staple of the county’s restaurant scene since 2007/2008. That’s when chef Martha Ryan and partners saw a house-in-need-of-love as the perfect place to showcase her local farm-to-plate cookery. That, of course, is a story onto itself, as this 2015 feature from the Northern Express shares. Ryan currently operates the restaurant for dinner service six days a week with her son Matt Ryan and daughter-in-law Andi Ryan.
SUTTONS BAY, MI
IPR Live: QuinTango at The Garden Theater

Interlochen Public Radio takes contemporary classical music out into the world in their IPR Live 2022 Summer Concert Series. Seating is first-come, first-served, & a ticket is required.
INTERLOCHEN, MI
Traverse Symphony Orchestra: Masterworks in Miniature

Enjoy a retelling of the classic West Side Story in this program that integrates storytelling with music & movement, aimed at children ages five to twelve & their families. The program features Dorothy Vogel, Traverse Symphony Orchestra principal pianist. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs.
LELAND, MI

